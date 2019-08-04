Henry Coleman has used the summer travel circuit to catapult his recruitment into a blue blood affair. Already sitting as one of the more prioritized forwards along the east coast, Coleman has settled on a group of five that he will ultimately choose from when it comes to picking a college to attend.

Duke: “Coach K and I have talked about my role and how I can come there and be a leader and help them win a championship and how I can have a role like a Matt Jones, or a Justice Winslow. Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach have stayed in touch with me and I have talked to them a lot over the past few weeks.”

Michigan: “I like what Coach (Juwan) Howard is starting and how quickly they could be back on top. He is a guy that knows basketball inside and out.”

NC State: “Coach (Kevin) Keatts and Coach (James) Johnson have been both on me from the very start and really love what I can do on and off of the court. They say that I could be a guy that really changes the culture at NC State.”

Ohio State: “They have really spent time making me a priority and texting and calling a lot. I like what Coach (Chris) Holtmann has done over the last couple of years and they see me coming in and having a major role.”

Virginia Tech: “They have been on me from the very start. Coach (Christian) Webster was one of the first to offer me. I like what Coach (Mike) Young is bringing in and what type of culture he has created. They see me as a wing in their system.”