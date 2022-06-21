Top 2024 shooter gets a Pitt offer
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from Pitt on Friday night. After watching Darren Harris in person at DMV Live, Jeff Capel extended an offer to the Paul VI standout.“...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news