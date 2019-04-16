Ohio State is getting a head start on some of the nation's top class of 2021 prospects, including Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne defensive back Tony Grimes. The big-time cornerback was in lockdown mode over the weekend, dominating at the Washington D.C. Rivals Camp Series stop and earning defensive back MVP.

The Buckeyes put out an offer to Grimes a couple of weeks ago and it caused a lot of excitement for the outstanding rising junior.

"Still feeling really good about that offer," said Grimes. "I'm supposed to be heading down to Ohio State pretty soon, actually."

The date isn't set for Grimes' visit to Ohio State, but it is looking like it will happen in the near future.

"It's going to be sometime in May, probably in the beginning of May," he continued. "I want to get a good feeling with the coaching staff. I want to see the training rooms, dorms, athletic facilities, all of that stuff."

One Buckeye assistant in particular has taken charge in this recruitment. New linebackers coach Al Washington has a pretty longstanding relationship with Grimes.

"Me and coach Al Washington have a good bond together," Grimes explained. "We were talking when he was at Michigan and we have still been talking now that he's at Ohio State. I love coach Washington because he keeps it real and he doesn't just talk about football, he talks about life after football."

Also helping Ohio State's cause is the tradition at cornerback. Grimes has noticed that the Buckeyes have sent numerous players at his position on to the NFL and one of them in particular has really impressed him.

"I love Denzel Ward," he said. "That's one of my favorite corners."

Grimes' recruitment is shaping up to be a national battle, however. Schools from across the country have already offered and in addition to Ohio State, Grimes has a handful of upcoming visits that he would like to make.

"I'm visiting Notre Dame, Oklahoma, LSU, and TCU," he stated.

A national list means Grimes is feeling comfortable with the idea of going anywhere to play his college football.

"Distance from home doesn't matter to me at all," he said. "Wherever I go, I want to make it to the Pro's so I know that I need to go wherever is best for me to do that."