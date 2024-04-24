Auburn just got another one. With three transfers added earlier this week, the Tigers gained a fourth one Wednesday, when former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith announced his transfer to Auburn. The Tigers beat out Texas A&M for the talented portal wideout. "The staff, the guys in the room," Lambert-Smith said on why he chose Auburn. "I’m a veteran, I’m a seasoned guy. I feel like I move like a pro, so just coming and showing the young guys. I like challenges, so I wouldn’t mind taking that on."

Lambert-Smith was Penn State's top receiver last season, leading the team in both receptions and yardage during a career year. He tallied 53 receptions for 673 yards receiving and four touchdowns, all career-highs for the Norfolk, Va., native. Over his four-year career with the Nittany Lions, he recorded 126 receptions, had 1,721 yards receiving and scored 11 touchdowns. He signed with Penn State as part of its 2020 class as a four-star receiver. While at Penn State, Lambert-Smith saw action in 48 games and started 38 of those. He entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining, visiting Auburn and then Texas A&M. Originally, he was set to visit USC and potentially Colorado after Texas A&M, but those visits came off the board after the trip to College Station. It came down to the two SEC programs, with Auburn ultimately winning out.