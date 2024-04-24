Tigers add veteran WR from portal
Auburn just got another one.
With three transfers added earlier this week, the Tigers gained a fourth one Wednesday, when former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith announced his transfer to Auburn.
The Tigers beat out Texas A&M for the talented portal wideout.
"The staff, the guys in the room," Lambert-Smith said on why he chose Auburn. "I’m a veteran, I’m a seasoned guy. I feel like I move like a pro, so just coming and showing the young guys. I like challenges, so I wouldn’t mind taking that on."
Lambert-Smith was Penn State's top receiver last season, leading the team in both receptions and yardage during a career year. He tallied 53 receptions for 673 yards receiving and four touchdowns, all career-highs for the Norfolk, Va., native.
Over his four-year career with the Nittany Lions, he recorded 126 receptions, had 1,721 yards receiving and scored 11 touchdowns. He signed with Penn State as part of its 2020 class as a four-star receiver.
While at Penn State, Lambert-Smith saw action in 48 games and started 38 of those. He entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining, visiting Auburn and then Texas A&M.
Originally, he was set to visit USC and potentially Colorado after Texas A&M, but those visits came off the board after the trip to College Station. It came down to the two SEC programs, with Auburn ultimately winning out.
With his commitment, Auburn adds another veteran presence from the portal and an outside receiver that's played at a high level. He's the fourth player to transfer into Auburn this spring, joining defensive linemen Phillip Blidi, Isaiah Raikes and Keyron Crawford.