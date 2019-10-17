Comebacks, come-from-behinds, and big scores happened all around the 757 this past weekend and there was no shortage of action. Let's rewind and review it all...



Newton Leads Lake Taylor Comeback:

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Malik Newton is really good at this whole football thing. Newton proved it again this weekend as the Titans were down 34-6 to Norcom at halftime, but pulled out a 57-56 thriller in overtime after Newton ran for six scores and 220 yards, along with the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversions.

Jalen Bradley returned a kick to the house for Norcom, while Lake Taylor backup RB Tarrion Washington-Jacobs ran for 46 yards as a change-of-pack back alongside Newton. Read About Lake Taylor's Come Back



Warwick Snaps Skid Before Phoebus:

Corey Hairston's Raiders can gain plenty of respect by beating Phoebus (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

With Warwick staring down the barrel of a gun that is Phoebus and their 1-2 RB punch. they rebounded to snap a three-game losing streak against Kecoughtan and won 42-0.

Derick Nixon ran for 102 yards and a score for Warwick, while Jayden Watkins caught two balls for 49 yards and a score. Phoebus ran all over Denbigh 70-0. Navy commit RB Jayden White scored on a run and reception, while QB Chris Daniels completed eight of his nine passes for 118 yards and four scores while running in another.



Maury Rolls Past Ocean Lakes:

Towson commit Ty Granger had one of the five takeaways for Maury, which scored 24 points off Ocean Lakes turnovers (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Undefeated Maury went down 6-0 to Ocean Lakes early in the matchup of defending region champs, but stormed back to a 31-6 win over the Dolphins to remain undefeated as their quest for a perfect season continues.

Maury RB CJ Beasley ran for 230 yards and three scores on the night. Next for Ocean Lakes is a date at 6-0 Salem, whereas Maury visits 1-5 Wilson. More in Matt Hatfield's Game Blog Here



Bayside Defends Home Turf on Homecoming:

Dasharn Wright and the Marlins scored the final 17 points in their homecoming win over Tallwood (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

In the only southside contest on Saturday, Bayside welcomed Tallwood on homecoming and sent the Lions back home packing after a 24-8 win.

Bayside WR Nick Young caught two touchdown passes from QB Dasharn Wright while Tallwood RB Gunner White scored the lone TD for Tallwood. Read The Game Blog Watch an Interview with Bayside Coach Jon White



Salem Handles First Colonial:

Zemarion Harrell and the Sun Devils have been all business on defense in 2019 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

First Colonial is struggling, but a 61-0 loss to Salem is something else. The Sun Devils are still unbeaten, they still look good. We know what FC is, and that's rebuilding.

There are so many heavy hitters on this Salem defense - from Zemarion Harrell and Anwar Sparrow, to a secondary that will rip the ball away from you, including Keontay Tyson at corner. Oh yea, the offense can get things done, too, behind stud tailback Kaelon Black. Ocean Lakes is next for Salem while First Colonial travels to Tallwood. Salem QB Saquan Miles threw for 169 yards and two scores in the win. As the passing game continues to develop, this can be a very dangerous team in the Region 5A postseason.



Landstown Upends Cox:

Watch out for Tommy Reamon's Eagles, who are rounding into form as November nears (Matthew Hatfield)

Well, this was a good game. Landstown came out on top of Cox 27-16 as the two tangled but Landstown pitched a shutout of Cox in the second half after being down 16-7.

Cox's Dylan Hauser threw for two scores in the game and had 142 yards of offense, while Landstown's Jaylen Parham ran for two scores in the affair. Cox star Nate Unger had 2.5 sacks and 3 TFL while Landstown's Dwight McMaster had 2 TFL and one sack. Next for Landstown is a home game with 6A rival Kellam while Cox visits Princess Anne.



Churchland Keeps Truckin Against Norview:

Kenny Gallop and the Truckers get a real big test with Lake Taylor on the horizon (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

See what I did? Churchland is the Truckers and they keep winning.

Now 6-1, Churchland got past Norview 38-12 behind a stellar performance by RB George Wise who ran for 127 yards and two scores in the win. Kenny Gallop also ran a touchdown in for Churchland while Norview's Cam Wynder-Hill caught four passes, good for 106 yards and a score. Next for Churchland is a trip to 5-2 Lake Taylor, while Norview hosts Booker T Washington.

