Week 3 in Tidewater doesn't have that one mega showdown, though there are some games that have significant implications of the 23 on the docket. On Saturday, a pair of Top Ten ranked teams in the state - Freedom in Class 6 and Lake Taylor in Class 4 - collide in Norfolk. Meanwhile, in the Beach District on Friday night, Tallwood plays host to Ocean Lakes in a game where the winner leaves 3-0. There are also several 0-2 teams trying to get a win in the column to keep their playoff hopes alive. We break it all down below, but before that, let's check in on how the Predictions Race is going . . .



Predictions Race:

Matthew Hatfield: 33-7 (19-4 last week) = 82.5%

VHSL-Reference.com: 29-8 (18-4 last week) = 78.4%

Coach Ed Young: 31-9 (17-6 last week) = 77.5% While Ed got Landstown/Bayside correct to gain a game on Matt, Hatfield responded with New Kent, Kecoughtan and Maury as victories over Young to put ‘Da Coach’ in a two-game hole. VHSL-Reference.com’s simulator had a solid 18-4 week, correctly pegging Lafayette over Norcom while the two human prognosticators whiffed badly on that one.

Thursday's Slate (9/6/18):

Denbigh (0-1) at Phoebus . . . Of the 49 public schools in Tidewater, Phoebus is one of the very few not to have a win or loss in the column yet. That’s because their game last Saturday, with the Phantoms trailing Heritage 6-0 in the second quarter, got postponed due to weather and will be made up a later date. Denbigh, down 14-0 at intermission to Hampton, also had the rest of its game postponed following the team’s 70-7 season-opening loss to Dinwiddie. Phoebus hasn’t lost to Denbigh on the football field since 1997, before any of these players were even born. They’ve been shut out 13 times in that span.

Defensively, the Patriots have a lot to worry about in this game as QB Chris Daniels can do damage with his arm or feet, RB Jaylen White is next in line to likely be a 1000-yard rusher for the Phantoms, and the likes of Barry Hargraves are able to make things happen on the perimeter with the ball in their hands. Even more than that, the Denbigh offensive line has to show it’s adequate enough to give QB Josiah Hughes time to throw against a fierce defensive front featuring Austin Gilliam, Josh Austin and Trevion Stevenson. Matt Says: Phoebus 56-12

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Phoebus 48-7

Coach Young Says: Phoebus 33-6



Bruton (0-1) at York (1-0) . . . Five of the past six meetings have gone in favor of York, which last week opened with a 39-16 rout of Gloucester. Coach Doug Pereira’s Falcons overcome three turnovers thanks to some solid special teams play. Tri Cartwright, who starred on defense last year intercepting passes left and right, blocked a punt that Keiston Hutcherson picked up and ran in for a touchdown. Hutcherson also caught a pair of touchdown passes from QB Ramsey Hayyat. Look for the York offense to be sharper and less mistake-prone against a Bruton team short on numbers that lost to King William 62-0. Matt Says: York 42-0

VHSL-Reference.com Says: York 51-14

Coach Young Says: York 45-6

