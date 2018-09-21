We’ve got a partial slate of Friday night games in Hampton Roads with some Southeastern District schools playing on Saturday, while the Beach District shifts its matchups to Monday evening. There are some terrific games on the docket with Indian River hosting Nansemond River in a playoff re-match on Friday to highlight the slate, plus a bevy of rivalry matchups and arguably the must-see contest in the Beach District with Cox playing host to fellow unbeaten Ocean Lakes with two Top Ten ranked teams in the state from the Class 6 level squaring off in that one. Let’s dive into the matchups, but first, a review of the Predictions battle with Coach Ed Young, the VHSL-Reference.com Simulator and yours truly . . . Predictions Update: Matthew Hatfield: 70-12 (17-0 last set) = 85.4%

Coach Ed Young: 69-13 (17-0 last set) = 84.1%

VHSL-Reference.com: 64-13 (17-0 last set) = 83.1% For I think the first time in VirginiaPreps history, all three forecasters had a perfect record, 17-0 for the games played this past Monday through Thursday. There were a couple close calls, nonetheless, the trio of prognosticators sit at over 80% for the season.



Southeastern District Sizzler:

Seen playing QB last year for Indian River, Rasheen Brooks is making plays this season as a wide receiver Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com)

Nansemond River (2-1) at Indian River (3-0) . . . The last six meetings have been split at three apiece with Indian River winning 26-10 during the regular season last year, but Nansemond River getting revenge in the second round of the playoffs on the road, 35-21 on their way to capture the Region 5A crown. That revenge factor clearly is squarely on the minds of Indian River with the Warriors coming to their stadium. Both teams have shown signs of being downright dominant on defense. Indian River didn’t give up a touchdown to Lakeland or Great Bridge, while Nansemond River gave up a total of six points to Hickory and Lakeland. The pressure applied by the Warriors has really caught our eye. Keonte Cobb made six sacks against Hickory, then the Warriors collected 10 sacks as a team when they beat Lakeland. So Indian River better be at the top of its game on the offensive line, where Damari Owens is the bookend anchor. Nansemond River’s offensive line will have its hands full, too, blocking the front of the Braves. Not only do the Braves have a fierce d-line with four-star recruit Ben Smiley, Kani Crite, Lincorey Lucas and Cameron Hunter all considered college level players, but linebacker Ah’Shawn Moore can blitz off the edge from his linebacker spot and really disrupt things. The Warriors are doing a great job of running the ball, coming off a performance this week where they amassed 314 yards and 48 carries with five touchdowns. They mix it up with several different ball carriers. George Wise was most effective the last time out with 11 carries for 127 yards and 2TD’s. They can also give it to Quijoun Gordon, JaQuelle Harrell and Kevin Johnson for big gainers. The Indian River offense features more balance with QB Dominique Brooks, who picked up an offer from Norfolk State this past week, as well as a host of backs and receivers that can do damage. LaMareon James, the junior that transferred in from Norfolk Christian, is one of the more electric weapons they have. Carmello Sweat and Ricardo Ray are both capable of finding the end zone multiple times. Stepping up in a big way against Great Bridge was Rasheen Brooks, the team’s quarterback last year who has slid over to wide receiver and made his presence felt maybe in an even greater way. Rasheen Brooks caught a pair of touchdown passes against the Wildcats, plus returned an interception for a score, showing he’s a multi-phase playmaker for this Braves team. Indian River has a strong rotation of players that can move in and out to catch the ball, run it and that versatility might be hard for Nansemond River to control for the entire 48-minute ballgame. For the Warriors to win, they’ll need to keep the defense honest with their passing game, something they failed to do when they fell to Maury 16-15 in the opener and attempted their first pass on the game’s final play. Matt Says: Indian River 30-20

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Nansemond River 23-21

Coach Young Says: Indian River 28-26



Beach District Game of the Year?

Tayvion Robinson and the Falcons are ready for a Beach District showdown with Ocean Lakes Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Ocean Lakes (4-0) at Cox (3-0) . . . It’s likely the Game of the Year in the Beach District. Ocean Lakes puts its unblemished record on the line at Cox, which handled Bayside 49-28 and Granby 45-0 its first two games before doubling up Green Run 28-14. As for the Dolphins under Head Coach Joe Jones, they have pitched three shutouts of Kellam, First Colonial and most recently 9-0 over Salem in a defensive battle. Also mixed in was a 49-21 triumph at Tallwood in a game where 17 penalties kept the Lions from staying closer. There’s no lacking of star power in this one as Cox has a four-star, Top 250 recruit in the country in Virginia Tech pledge Tayvion Robinson leading them from his quarterback and safety spots. Ocean Lakes counters with four-star corner Tank Land, a Maryland commit that has made an impact catching passes as well as in the return game. Both could make a game-changing play on special teams in this one, which figures to be relatively low-scoring and not a high-flying, high-scoring affair. The Cox offense may be performing a bit more consistently than Ocean Lakes thus far, given that they have others besides Robinson making plays and they are taking care of the football with just two turnovers committed to this point. Leno Lester has rushed for 152 yards and a couple of scores to go with seven receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Fullback Jackson Morgan is tough to bring down with 33 rushes for 280 yards and 2TD’s. They also have the luxury to move Robinson out wide or to run the ball if they want and play Kendall Spriggins, who has an adequate arm, under center.



Naquan Brown could be an x-factor for Ocean Lakes if they are able to get the win on the road Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Ocean Lakes looks to have a stingier defense, a strength of theirs for many years with coordinator Chris Ramey. There were questions going into the season though due to a couple of injuries, plus replacing a pass rushing force the caliber of Jaevon Becton, who’s now in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech. Stepping up from their linebacker positions have been Cameron Williams, one of their top tacklers last year, and Eli Snowden, a two-way threat alongside Jake Low (300 yards, 2TD’s) running the ball. Having Land take away one side of the field gives them so many options in terms of blitz packages, disguises and coverage.

Besides those main contributors, the Dolphins have seen promise from Shawn Hamilton, Shawn Boone and emerging d-end Naquan Brown. In this game, the Dolphins have to be as strong, if not more so, against the run than they were versus Salem because the Falcons have three consistent weapons in their ground attack, whereas the Sun Devils relied heavily on Kaelon Black. The Cox offensive line is the unsung unit that can have an impact in the outcome as Nate Unger, Eli Dills, Ryan Doy, Sam Dalton and Jacob Mathias are regularly providing ample running room. There might not be an edge for the Ocean Lakes d-line. Similar to Ocean Lakes in defending the triple-option of Cox, the Falcons should be well prepped to play against the zone-read option style of the Ocean Lakes offense. Quarterback Xander Jedlick could be tested to make plays with his arm, and if he’s able to connect with sophomore wideout Myles Alston the way he did in the Tallwood game, there’s a good chance that gives the visiting Dolphins an advantage. Senior LB Cullen Lyons has been the top tackler for Cox with 18 total stops, while sophomore Isi Etute is right behind him with 17. In total, four different Cox players have picked off a pass, none being Robinson surprisingly. This can very well be the game where Robinson takes over close in crunch time. Ocean Lakes wants to wear Cox down with their running game and then hit them with the big play-action pass. If either team gets up two or three scores, that would be the biggest surprise from this game as it figures to be an even matchup across the board. Matt Says: Cox 20-14

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Ocean Lakes 16-13

Coach Young Says: Ocean Lakes 27-21



More Friday Action (9/21/18):

Bethel (1-3) at Hampton (0-1) . . . The last time Hampton was beaten by Bethel was 2012. Serving as interim Head Coach until Mike Smith returns in October for the Crabbers is Kenny Gilliam. Bethel nearly pulled the upset earlier this week in its matchup with Warwick at Todd Stadium, falling to the Raiders 20-13 when a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown to break the tie with under a minute to play. They even crossed into Warwick territory when they got the ball back before QB Caleb Beard was intercepted on their final offensive possession. Rest should play well in Hampton’s favor in this game. The Crabbers have had two weeks off, while Bethel was in action earlier in the week in a physical game. Their front four on the d-line with Adhyhim Bagley, Samari Smith, Messiah Marero, Amir Fowlkes and Olando Robinson will test Bethel’s ground attack, spearheaded by Tyra Brewington-Parker, who was playing quarterback earlier in the season. Matt Says: Hampton 20-13

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Hampton 26-6

Coach Young Says: Hampton 14-7



Tyler Thompson and the Wolverines take on Heritage in a Newport News rivalry clash Matthew Hatfield

Woodside (2-1) at Heritage-NN (1-1) . . . The Wolverines won 31-21 in last year’s matchup between these two Newport News programs expected to reach the playoffs with hopes of advancing; Woodside in Class 6 and Heritage over in Class 4. A win here is vital for both to be in position to have a first round home playoff game, especially considering neither has a result in the books against Phoebus or Hampton. Wolverines Head Coach Danny Dodson would like nothing more than to see his defense replicate the performance shown in their 28-0 shutout of Kecoughtan. Offensively, they rushed for 306 yards in that game with D’onte Chesson and Desmin Wright combining for 245. Heritage can hurt the opposition with QB Darius Price or running the ball behind the duo of Trevon Faison and Trovel Blizzard. The Woodside defense may be a pinch better at getting stops on third down or that timely takeaway in what has the makings to be a seesaw, back-and-forth tussle. Matt Says: Woodside 27-21

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Woodside 32-20

Coach Young Says: Woodside 24-18



Jamestown (0-2) at Grafton (0-2) . . . Through two games, these defenses got hit hard with Jamestown giving up 87 points and Grafton surrendering 64 points. The Clippers have yet to find the end zone, whereas all 29 of Jamestown’s points came in a loss to Smithfield. Jamestown won 13-12 last year, but Grafton won 17 of the previous 18 prior to that breakthrough by the Eagles. Grafton can win this game as long they milk the clock with Kalani McLean running the ball. What they have to be careful of is in kick coverage because Jamestown had two return scores against Smithfield. One has to wonder with this being the second game in four days for the Eagles whether or not their defense will hold up for key stops when the fourth quarter rolls around? Drew Wilder will be counted on for a big game in the trenches. Matt Says: Grafton 21-20

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Jamestown 28-17

Coach Young Says: Grafton 14-13



Poquoson (2-0) at New Kent (1-1) . . . New Kent has not beaten Poquoson since 2006 when the Trojans won 20-7. Even though Southampton scored 20 points on the Islanders in the opener, few teams have great success on the Poquoson defense. That night, Poquoson piled up 56 points and had its usual stellar night on the ground with Bailey Green and Colten Hicks leading the way. New Kent’s defense has its work cut out for them, especially in crunch time knowing that they led an 18-0 lead slip away in a two-point loss to Tabb back on September 8. What the Trojans do have is one of the most dynamic players on the field in Evan Branch, who’s averaging nearly seven yards per rush to go with 173 yards receiving on six receptions. Poquoson’s strong, consistent play up front, headlined by Hunter Schmidt in the trenches, along with a sure tackler in Max Barrett at linebacker, ought to allow them to limit some of those long gains from the Trojans. Matt Says: Poquoson 29-6

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Poquoson 17-8

Coach Young Says: Poquoson 21-7



Some Saturday Action:

Deep Creek (3-0) at Great Bridge (0-3) . . . Through three games, the Wildcats have yet to score a touchdown, which is somewhat surprising given that they showed potential in the off-season with QB Evan Simons and WR/TE Nathan Boerboom. They even had two trips inside the 10-yard line against Oscar Smith, but they are still searching for drive finishers. Here they take on a Deep Creek team that has given up only 23 points in three games, including shutting out Western Branch 24-0 earlier this week. The Hornets have a strong front four, anchored by Tyshawn Blow and Jordan Chatman. Gabe Fuster behind them at linebacker is an integral hitter, and then in the secondary Aden Smith has been a takeaway machine along with sophomore Jalen Jones. It’s uncertain if X’Zavion Evans will carry the football much after tweaking his ankle before half-time against Western Branch. They may not need a heavy workload from him to prevail. Matt Says: Deep Creek 42-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Deep Creek 43-3

Coach Young Says: Deep Creek 40-12



Evan Odom and the Grizzlies have a tough home test against King's Fork Matthew Hatfield

King’s Fork (3-0) at Grassfield (0-3) . . . Three touchdown runs, two coming before half-time, from Leo Wethington allowed King’s Fork to establish an early lead and never look back in blanking Hickory 30-0 earlier this week. Meanwhile, Grassfield lost to Oscar Smith 37-7 in a game where they got a takeaway and saw some spirited play from their defensive line, but have yet to bust out with a big offensive performance. The Grizzlies season high of 15 points came in a loss to Deep Creek in the opener. It won’t get any easier for QB Grant Swanger and company against a tough King’s Fork defensive line, led by two FBS prospects in tackles Treyshaun Mitchell and Jay’ree Hardy. Matt Says: King’s Fork 35-15

VHSL-Reference.com Says: King’s Fork 34-10

Coach Young Says: King’s Fork 32-6



Western Branch (0-3) at Hickory (0-3) . . . In three games under Donnell Brown, the Hawks have put up a grand total of six points. That’s far from enough in a Southeastern District where the still have to play the likes of Oscar Smith, Indian River and Deep Creek. Western Branch has had opportunities to get their first win, but the defense is giving up more than 38 points per game and the offense is keeping them from finishing drives with self-inflicted mistakes and turnovers. Unless Corey Chapman has a huge night for the Hawks, this might be the time where the Bruins finally finish those long, time-consuming drives off with touchdowns from Brent Stratton and Bryce Stratton. Matt Says: Western Branch 30-13

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Western Branch 24-9

Coach Young Says: Western Branch 28-10



Lakeland (0-3) at Oscar Smith (3-0) . . . Offensively, Oscar Smith has been a machine to this point in scoring 41 on West Forsyth, followed by 47 on Great Bridge and 37 against Grassfield. Even without injured running back Joseph Bray, the likes of Aaron Acevado and T.J. Tucker, plus Auburn commit Cam’Ron Kelly creating plays with his arm and legs from the QB spot, generated a more than hearty running game. Don’t be surprised to see the Cavaliers get a taste of the aerial strike with WR’s Jarius Howard and Brandon Brock. Lakeland QB Tyquan Holloman needs to be on point with his passes, and even more critical is offensive line keeping him upright against a stingy Tigers defense that could argue it has four early All-State candidates with d-linemen Deondre Davis and Elijah Alston alongside linebackers Malcolm Britt and Horace Sawyer. Matt Says: Oscar Smith 48-6

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Oscar Smith 42-7

Coach Young Says: Oscar Smith 50-12



Vashod Phillips and the Rams look to flex their muscles at Tabb Matthew Hatfield

Lafayette (2-0) at Tabb (1-2) . . . In this series, Lafayette has won eight straight and averaged 44.8 points per game in those victories over the Tigers. Tabb carried the momentum from their 18-point comeback against New Kent by nearly knocking off a York team expected to be a threat in Class 3. The Tigers fell in overtime, but TE/LB Zach Coldsnow is a player that can give even a squad as well-rounded as Lafayette some trouble. The problem for Tabb is that the Rams have a variety of rushing options and a defense that is relentless, led by Trey Canady at linebacker and Kristian Wilkerson up front. Dea-Mario Tyler and Vashod Phillips are breakaway threats in the ground game, plus QB Zach New is doubling as a valuable piece to their offense and defensively where he intercepted a couple of passes against Smithfield earlier this season. It would be a total stunner and take a flat effort from Lafayette for their Bay Rivers District dominance to cease in this matchup. Matt Says: Lafayette 35-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Lafayette 43-13

Coach Young Says: Lafayette 27-0



Rest of Monday's Beach District Slate:

Kempsville (0-4) at Bayside (1-2) . . . With their 42-0 loss to Tallwood this past Wednesday in a game where they only trailed 7-0 at the half, Kempsville saw its state-long losing streak stretch to 50. Injuries piled up for the Chiefs in that contest as one of their better lineman, Doug Flora, went down along with some other starters. Bayside is expected to get back one of its premier playmakers, junior WR Nick Young, who did not play in the first three games. Getting him back in the equation along with RB/WR Khamran Laborn, WR Malik Johnson and QB’s Naquez Saunders and Tajae Pollard adds more diversity to their attack. The Bayside defense should be confident off a shutout of Green Run as well. Matt Says: Bayside 41-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Bayside 43-0

Coach Young Says: Bayside 42-6



Kenan Luchun and the Eagles can get to 5-0 by beating First Colonial Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

First Colonial (0-3) at Landstown (4-0) . . . There’s no doubt that the Eagles have developed a winning attitude and mentality, riding a 17-game winning streak against Beach District foes. Their latest triumph, 20-14 over Princess Anne, was a classic finish with QB Chris Price finding Tavien Goffigan for a 45-yard scoring strike on the game’s final play. First Colonial has shown steady improvement under first-year Head Coach Carlos Martinez, taking Kellam to the wire and nearly upsetting Salem the week before. The tricky thing for FC in this game will be getting their run defense to slow down Landstown RB Luqman Haskett, who racked up 221 total yards the last time out and is a factor both carrying the football and catching it out of the backfield. Kellam rushed for 322 yards on the Patriots, so that is an area they will have to continue to get better at if they plan on springing an upset of one of the better teams in the Beach District. Matt Says: Landstown 22-8

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Landstown 37-17

Coach Young Says: Landstown 31-14



Kellam (2-1) at Tallwood (3-1) . . . This game has last minute, wild finish written all over with these two teams potentially jockeying for a spot in the Class 6, Region A playoffs come November. In fact, the winner has prevailed by no more than six points in any of the last three meetings with Kellam winning the 2017 encounter by a count of 25-23. Joseph Burris III was great for the Knights in their 24-21 escape against First Colonial as he ran the ball 31 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Tallwood played much better in the second half when they beat Kempsville than prior to intermission. Their defense gave the Chiefs protection problems off the edge with Josh Lucas, Kashaun Duncan and others attacking the quarterback. Kellam has to be able to hold their blocks and keep QB Owen Mitchell upright because while he won’t throw it a ton – just 7 of 8 for 88 yards in the last game – his accuracy in the short passing game is key so that they can play ball control. The Kellam defense has to worry about Lions QB Sebien Stone doing damage with his arm and legs, too. Matt Says: Tallwood 26-21

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Kellam 24-20

Coach Young Says: Tallwood 23-17

