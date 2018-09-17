The threat of Hurricane Florence prevented any teams from around the Tidewater area from playing football last weekend. While we didn’t get hit as hard by the bad weather as initial forecasts projected, we’re very fortunate and send our best to our friends down in the Carolinas, where the scenes have been filled with devastation and horror. Let’s hope Mother Nature doesn’t play havoc with the schedule for the rest of the season. This week, we’ll have Predictions articles today and then again on Friday, as the schedule starts to get a bit of a return to normalcy. There are a handful of games being made up from the bad weather, while the Beach District pushed games back to Wednesday, next Monday (which we’ll feature in that next Predictions piece as well) and the following Saturday on September 29. Let’s dive into the matchups, but first, a review of the Predictions battle with Coach Ed Young, the VHSL-Reference.com Simulator and yours truly . . .



Monday's Action (9/17/18):

Sheridan Jones and the Commodores take on Lake Taylor in a huge Eastern District battle Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Maury (3-0) at Lake Taylor (2-0) . . . Lake Taylor has won nine straight in the series with Maury’s last triumph coming in 2009 by a count of 14-7. Last year’s game was a wild roller-coaster with Lake Taylor outlasting the Commodores in a shoot-out, 62-48. In that contest, the Titans rolled up 461 rushing yards, plus had a whopping 306 kickoff return yards on seven returns (an average of 43.7 per return). Maury, in defeat, passed for 494 yards. There are some interesting storylines to this one. Among them is the fact that Maury’s defensive coordinator, Mike Privott, used to be an All-State linebacker for Titans Head Coach Hank Sawyer at Lake Taylor, graduating ten years ago before going on to play at Louisville and Norfolk State. The Commodores have shown some improvement on defense and a big reason has been the play of LB/DL Darian Varner, who made five tackles for loss in their comeback win at Nansemond River. Maury boasts marquee talent at the skill positions with four-star Clemson recruit Sheridan Jones starring at cornerback, four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert, Ty Granger and Dashaun Peele among others. Their receiving core ranks among the best in the area, while Lake Taylor is coming off a game in which their quarterback Jeff Foster threw for 241 yards in the first half against Freedom. Foster found tight ends Ikeem Wright and Corey Holloway as well as wideout Javon Harvey, an accomplished corner in his own right, for touchdowns through the air of 40 yards or longer. While most eyes will be glued to the Harvey vs. Jones matchup on the outside, and understandably so, a couple things are of great interest to me. One, will Maury QB Alvonte Lawton play? The Norfolk Christian transfer has been stellar in three starts for the Commodores with 37 completions for 616 yards and nine touchdowns, though did suffer an ankle injury in the win over Princess Anne that forced Lambert to move to QB the rest of the way. If Lambert is the signal caller, he’s a threat to run, but it takes away one dynamic weapon in the passing game against an aggressive Lake Taylor defensive front. What might be most overlooked from Lake Taylor’s 42-28 victory over Freedom is the play of their defensive line against a great rusher in TyQuan Brown. Tavion Copeland was in on 14 stops, four behind the line of scrimmage, and Tyrique Tucker was also quite disruptive. So the Titans know going in that their secondary with Harvey, Raylyn Manley and others will be tested by Maury’s prolific passing attack, but if the Commodores struggle to handle the pressure applied by the Titans, it’ll hinder their offense a great deal. The other aspect that will be telling is the balance Lake Taylor has shown on offense, more than Maury to this point. Malik Newton at running back wasn’t needed to carry the ball a whole lot in their last win and should be fresh, plus Dominique McNair is coming on as a 100-yard threat. Stopping both out of that twin-veer is a tall task for a Maury team isn’t imposing size-wise in the trenches. Can Maury’s offensive line create running room for C.J. Beasley so that the Commodores avoid being too one-dimensional? Coach Dyrri McCain has restored some buzz in Maury football, but a win here would take that to another level. Matt Says: Lake Taylor 27-15

Booker T. Washington (2-1) at Wilson (1-2) . . . In 2016, Wilson stopped an 11-game winning streak in the series for Booker T. Washington with a 36-12 breakthrough against the Bookers. However, Booker T. got revenge last year with a 19-8 win during a 4-2 start to the season before dropping their final five games. The Bookers can’t look past Wilson and ahead to Friday’s matchup against Maury because Presidents QB Nasir Cross has been slinging it quite well and they are a dangerous home underdog in this spot. Cross has thrown for 467 yards and six touchdowns to this point with WR Shyheim Cannon being the main benefactor, hauling in 13 balls for 189 yards and two scores. Booker T. is playing a pinch better defensively and the combo of RB Rodney Hammond (60Att. 387Yds. 2TD’s) and WR Tayeon Woods (5Rec. 150Yds. TD) ought to do enough to get by here. Matt Says: Booker T. Washington 23-18

Granby needs a big game from Katron Evans and the rest of their defense to avoid dropping to 0-3 Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Norcom (0-3) at Granby (0-2) . . . Four of the past five meetings have gone the way of Norcom, a 13-7 victor in last year’s matchup. Both offenses come into this game averaging less than 14 points per game, yet it’s a much greater surprise with Norcom. Why? That’s because of all the playmakers that Larry Archie’s Greyhounds have with WR’s CaSaan Dixon, Thomas White and Karon Prunty, plus QB Jacoby Smith and a capable running back in Demonte Dunlap. The Greyhounds have had protection issues, and while that could signal a strong game for highly coveted sophomore DT Katron Evans of the Comets, Granby had just one sack in their 45-0 loss to Cox the last time out. Matt Says: Norcom 20-14

Churchland (2-1) at Armstrong (0-2) . . . The Truckers lost at home last year to Armstrong 30-8. Churchland, in year two under Dontrell Leonard, has shown marked improvement, especially on defense in pitching shutouts against Kecoughtan and Grafton. Their turnaround hit a speedbump the last time out in a 39-24 home loss to Norview, where the Pilots ran back a pair of kickoffs for scores. As long as Churchland doesn’t have any special teams breakdowns, the offense and defense are solid enough to give the Wildcats fits. Quarterback Kisheed Watson is second in the Eastern District in passing with 538 yards. Matt Says: Churchland 28-7

Tuesday's Action (9/18/18):

Aden Smith has three interceptions in two Deep Creek wins this season Matthew Hatfield

Western Branch (0-2) at Deep Creek (2-0) . . . After six straight losses to Western Branch, the Hornets blanked Western Branch 35-0 last year on their way to a 6-0 start – the program’s first since 2006. While the defense wouldn’t be described as a total shut down unit, Andre Twine’s group is making clutch plays and timely stops, headed up by defensive back Adem Smith’s three interceptions thus far. Western Branch was outscored 90-15 in its first two games, but if Greg Gibson’s bunch gets a road win here, it’s conceivable they can piece together a streak of winning four to five in a row. Siblings Brent Stratton and Bryce Stratton combined for 178 yards and two touchdowns in their season-opening loss to Lake Taylor. That kind of production on the ground won’t be easy against a Deep Creek front four that has been sound with Tyshawn Blow and Jordan Chatman leading the way along the line. For the Bruins to be hang close, taking better care of the football is a must. They lost six fumbles in a loss to King’s Fork. Furthermore, they will need their defense to step up and eliminate the big plays. Hornets tailback X’zavion Evans has rushed for 245 yards and three scores in two contests. Outside of him though, Deep Creek doesn’t have a bevy of big-play weapons, especially with them likely without injured WR Antoine Flora. Matt Says: Deep Creek 21-14

Hickory (0-2) at King’s Fork (2-0) . . . A 40-0 shutout of Western Branch quieted those wondering if King’s Fork was still among the premier teams in the Southeastern District following a 41-24 win over a Wilson team that stayed within a score of the Bulldogs midway through the fourth period. Jay’ree Hardy, Treyshaun Mitchell, Korey Foster and Elijah Askew all have multiple sacks on the King’s Fork defense, which came up with six takeaways against the Bruins. Hickory managed only six points through their first two games, losses to Nansemond River and Currituck (NC). It’s hard to imagine the offense busting out against a Bulldogs team with ample speed and athleticism. Matt Says: King’s Fork 41-6

Indian River (2-0) at Great Bridge (0-2) . . . In their 47-0 loss to Oscar Smith, the Great Bridge defense got hit pretty hard in giving up 313 yards rushing and six touchdowns, plus 224 yards through the air and another score on 70.6% completions by the Tigers. On the plus side, though they failed to find the end zone, their offense behind QB Evan Simons and WR Nathan Boerboom moved the ball fairly decent, getting side the Smith 10-yard line twice. Even if the offense finds some success, which won’t be easy, against Indian River, Great Bridge has to contain a Braves offense with plenty of firepower, featuring QB Dom Brooks, RB’s Carmelo Sweat and Ricardo Ray, and WR/RB LaMareon James. Matt Says: Indian River 50-7

Sack master Keonte Cobb of Nansemond River faces his former team and Lakeland next Matthew Hatfield

Lakeland (0-2) at Nansemond River (1-1) . . . Last year, Lakeland quarterback Tyquan Holloman completed 60.2% of his passes for 1956 yards and 12 touchdowns. Thus far, the passing attack has yet to fire on all cylinders behind their four-year starting signal caller, putting up a total of seven points in losses to Indian River and Wilson. They better be ready to block Nansemond River pass rush threat and former Cavaliers defensive standout Keonte Cobb, who was in on six sacks against Hickory. Cobb and Payton Payne lead the defensive charge for the Warriors, fresh off a 28-0 shutout of the Hawks. In that win over Hickory, the Warriors were penalized 17 times for 144 yards, something they must clean up in order to be successful against the better teams in the Southeastern District. Against the Cavs, expect a heavy dose of the run with Kevin Johnson and Quijoun Gordon, a duo that combined for 242 yards and two touchdowns the last time out. Johnson also intercepted a pass on defense in his team’s first win. Matt Says: Nansemond River 29-12

Bethel (1-2) at Warwick (3-0) . . . It’s the first 3-0 start for the Raiders since 2000 when they were under the direction of Head Coach Tommy Reamon and Marcus Vick was a junior QB on the team. That squad 18 years ago opened 5-0. Dayvon Meade is the two-way leader for the Raiders and a four-year starter, shining both at linebacker and running back. Down 6-0 at the half to Menchville, Bethel rallied for a 21-12 win behind a couple of touchdown runs from Tyra Brewington-Parker. Warwick’s stingy defense, with Meade at the forefront, held both Hampton and Granby under 100 total yards, plus also limited Menchville to 12 points. Unless Bethel comes up with a couple of takeaways and cash in on them, the momentum and confidence should continue for a Warwick team that a few weeks from now could be thinking about hosting a first round playoff game. Matt Says: Warwick 16-14

Drew Wilder and the Eagles try to even their record at 1-1 with a home win over Smithfield Matthew Hatfield

Smithfield (0-2) at Jamestown (0-1) . . . Under new Head Coach Mike Murphy, it’s no secret that Jamestown wants to establish a passing attack similar to the one he helped construct with success at Gloucester. Receivers Jamahdia Whitby and Oliver Herczeg can be threats when they get the ball. The problem in this one could be Smithfield maintaining possession longer, plus the Eagles defense getting a handle on sophomore speedster Chris Gundy. As Jamestown comes off a 37-0 shutout loss to Poquoson, the Packers fell to Lafayette 42-6 in a game where Gundy showed off the jets with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second period. Matt Says: Smithfield 28-7

York (2-0) at Tabb (1-1) . . . Since 2012, these two Bay Rivers District rivals have had four games decided by seven points or less. York won 31-27 a year ago, and when the Falcons and Tigers get together, it tends to be a case of throwing the records out the window. Tabb had one of the comebacks of the year to date in rallying from 18 points down in the quarter to stun New Kent, 20-18. It was the biggest in the 15 seasons that Matt Lawson has been the Head Coach. Sophomore QB Emmit Marks found star tight end Zach Coldsnow, who also made 11 tackles, and Joel Martin for key touchdowns in the comeback. York has been just rock solid in handling the likes of Bruton and Gloucester by a combined margin of 95-22. Doug Pereira’s Falcons are more experienced, with four-year starting QB Ramsey Hayyat leading the way, and the defense has a number of proven performers with NT Jake Verry, LB Luke Gatz and takeaway machine Tri Cartwright. Matt Says: York 32-21

Wednesday's Action (9/19/18):

Jarius Howard leads the Tigers with six catches for 138 yards and a touchdown this year Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Oscar Smith (2-0) at Grassfield (0-2) . . . All 15 meetings in the series have been won by Oscar Smith with the Tigers pitching five shutouts. So it’s safe to say that Grassfield QB Grant Swanger, who nearly led a comeback in their 20-15 loss to Deep Creek to open the season, will have his toughest puzzle to solve in the form of the Tigers. Hard not to like what the Oscar Smith offense has done through two games in piling up 1019 yards with 12 touchdowns while averaging 9.7 yards per play. Both Cam Kelly and BriQuan Harrell are completing over 60% of their passes for the Tigers on offense, while the running game has been in find hands with Joe Bray, T.J. Tucker and special teams ace Aaron Acevado all over 100 yards on the ground to this point. They’re doing a great job of distributing the ball to a bunch of different players, which will make it hard for the Grassfield defense to take any one single player – or offensive element – away. Matt Says: Oscar Smith 42-0

Cox (2-0) at Green Run (0-3) . . . Since Green Run’s 22-16 win over Cox in 2011, the Falcons have had their way with the Stallions, winning six in a row in the head-to-head series. If Tayvion Robinson and company have anything to say about it, that streak will move to seven with little resistance from the home team. The four-star Virginia Tech commit has completed 67% of his passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, plus rushed for 235 yards and eight scores in just two contests. He’s got plenty of help around him, too, with Leno Lester and Jackson Morgan, a duo with 277 yards on the ground and 3TD’s. Green Run has some potential on offense as they showed in scoring 21 points in an overtime loss to Tallwood. Quarterback Noah Spencer can connect with WR’s Lakeem Rudolph and Leon Price for big gainers. The questions for the Stallions are can they handle Cox up front and will their defense, allowing 26.3 points per game on the campaign, be able to slow a Falcons attack that put up 40-plus with ease in its first two outings? Matt Says: Cox 40-8

Braxton Hayes and the Knights will be able to move to 2-1 as long as they take down First Colonial Matthew Hatfield

Kellam (1-1) at First Colonial (0-2) . . . Lately this series has been controlled by Kellam, winners of six straight over First Colonial, the latest being a 40-9 rout. New First Colonial Head Coach Carlos Martinez had the Patriots on the verge of a big upset, falling to Salem 13-7 in a game where they were inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter with a chance to score a touchdown. They gained 276 yards in that game, and if they bring that same type of effort against a Kellam, a win can be theirs. The Knights have to make sure they contain QB Jalen Goodwin and his weapons, namely RB/WR Eryk Britt and Samuel Adams. As for Kellam, they’ve been a mix of good and bad in blanking Kempsville 17-0 and losing to Ocean Lakes 27-0. Chris DeWitt likes the skill position pieces he has, so don’t be surprised to see QB Owen Mitchell and WR Braxton Hayes hook up for a couple of long completions in a tight, back-and-forth tussle. Matt Says: Kellam 19-16

Tallwood (2-1) at Kempsville (0-3) . . . The last time Kempsville won a football game was September 27, 2013 when the Chiefs beat Tallwood 25-20. Ironically, that Tallwood team went on to finish 6-5 overall and make the playoffs. Don’t expect Kempsville to snap its 49-game losing streak, the longest in the state currently. They’ve been outscored 99-0 through three games this year. While Tallwood committed 19 penalties against Ocean Lakes its last time out, the Lions did amass 313 total yards on a very good Dolphins team with QB Sebien Stone throwing for 142 yards and two scores. Matt Says: Tallwood 36-6

Chris Price and the Eagles look to go to 4-0 by winning at Princess Anne Matthew Hatfield

Landstown (3-0) at Princess Anne (0-3) . . . Wins for Princess Anne in this series have been rare. Landstown leads the all-time matchups 15-2 with the Cavaliers’ lone triumphs coming in 2001 and 2014. Princess Anne has shown some big-play potential with QB Zai Roberts finding freshmen wideouts Tychaun Chapman and Zaakir Brown. However, the blocking, minus RT Amelio Moran (who’s now at JMU), has been inconsistent and the running game is still in the developing stages. Landstown QB Chris Price has done what Head Coach Tommy Reamon is asking him to do and that is manage the game with minimal mistakes. They’re getting great support from RB Luqman Haskett, the play in the trenches has been very strong, and DE/OLB Taeveon Lane is giving opponents nightmares with 18 tackles and six sacks through three wins. Matt Says: Landstown 21-14

Tank Land and the Dolphins aim to get to 4-0 by beating fellow unbeaten Salem Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Salem-VB (3-0) at Ocean Lakes (3-0) . . . Five of the past six encounters have been won by Ocean Lakes, which defeated the Sun Devils 24-7 in 2017. Salem dodged an upset-bid by First Colonial, holding on to defeat the Patriots 13-7 following a 19-6 triumph over Princess Anne. Ocean Lakes has been dominant and explosive to this point in blanking Kellam and First Colonial on their way to beating Tallwood 49-21. In that win over Tallwood, the Dolphins put up 394 yards with 23 first downs. Quarterback Xander Jedlick completed 7 of 13 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, both to sophomore sensation Myles Alston. On the ground, Jake Low punctured the Lions defense with 153 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He’ll look to do a similar job on a Salem defense with a great reputation, headlined this year by Jeremiah Brown at linebacker along with Anwar Sparrow, Zion King, Elijah Cheeks and Kempsville transfer Vincent Murphy from his safety spot. Surprisingly, the Salem passing game has among the better in the area so far after being somewhat of a weakness last season. Quarterback Amorie Morrison has thrown for 379 yards and three touchdowns with Desmond Green (160 yards) serving as his big-play weapon. That is critical to have that to go with their stud running back, Kaelon Black (518 yards, 7TD’s). Black is a game-changer that the Ocean Lakes defense will look to contain, otherwise it’ll be a hard game to win at home. For Ocean Lakes, they have a difference maker on defense in Tank Land, a Maryland commit and four-star prospect who has found the zone in all three phases this year. Cam Williams and Shawn Boone have been sure tacklers from their linebacker and defensive back spots, respectively, to complement him. Currently, the Ocean Lakes offense looks to be a bit more balanced and explosive. Not to mention, their defense has the ability to rise to the occasion and put up a huge performance at home to bottle up Salem’s pass game. Matt Says: Ocean Lakes 29-13

