Dinwiddie/Denbigh Preview & Prediction
We're back! The long wait is over for the start of the 2018 High School Football season. Before we tackle the games in Tidewater, let's review the Predictions from last year with Matthew Hatfield, VHSL-Reference.com and Coach Ed Young below...
|Forecasters
|Wins
|Losses
|Percentage
|Playoff Record
|
Matthew Hatfield
|
220
|
54
|
80.3%
|
31-12
|
Coach Ed Young
|
215
|
59
|
78.5%
|
32-11
|
VHSL-Reference.com
|
192
|
79
|
70.8%
|
27-16
Thursday's Opener (8/23/18):
Dinwiddie at Denbigh . . . When these two met at Dinwiddie in 2017, the game was not pretty at all for the Patriots. The host Generals pitched a 70-0 shutout, and though Coach Billy Mills saw some very valuable players graduate, it’ll be hard to imagine the margin being drastically different with the return of All-State QB K’ymon ‘Peety’ Pope. Denbigh’s defense will have its hands full handling his dual-threat, run/pass skills, plus covering receivers Cla’Trey Reese and Robert Barlow. Those two combined for 826 receiving yards and 10TD’s last year.
In getting outscored 422-16 last season, Denbigh found the end zone in only two games; a 44-6 loss to Hampton and 55-10 defeat at the hands of Warwick in the finale. To keep this one close early, the Patriots have to step up defensively. Senior Nashawn Moses had six sacks a year ago and is their most consistent pass rusher. Offensively, they’ll need their offensive line to give junior QB Josiah Hughes time to find open receivers, sophomore Andre Brown and junior Kevin Anderson two of his main targets.
Matt Says: Dinwiddie 48-7
VHSL-Reference.com Says: Dinwiddie 51-0
Coach Young Says: Dinwiddie 42-6
Game of the Week:
More to come on Friday... check back
Rest of Friday's Slate:
More to come on Friday... check back
Saturday's Showdown:
More to come on Friday... check back
Play to WIN - The Picks Contest!
Want to get in on the action and have some fun? Play our FREE Tidewater Predictions Contest at the link below. Be sure to turn in picks every Thursday by 7 PM EST beginning next week (this week's deadline is Friday by 12 Noon EST. Whoever does the best and beats Matt Hatfield as well as Coach Ed Young is eligible for our grand prize at the season's conclusion, plus you can win a prize going undefeated on a given week!
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.