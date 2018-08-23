We're back! The long wait is over for the start of the 2018 High School Football season. Before we tackle the games in Tidewater, let's review the Predictions from last year with Matthew Hatfield, VHSL-Reference.com and Coach Ed Young below...

Dinwiddie at Denbigh . . . When these two met at Dinwiddie in 2017, the game was not pretty at all for the Patriots. The host Generals pitched a 70-0 shutout, and though Coach Billy Mills saw some very valuable players graduate, it’ll be hard to imagine the margin being drastically different with the return of All-State QB K’ymon ‘Peety’ Pope. Denbigh’s defense will have its hands full handling his dual-threat, run/pass skills, plus covering receivers Cla’Trey Reese and Robert Barlow. Those two combined for 826 receiving yards and 10TD’s last year.

In getting outscored 422-16 last season, Denbigh found the end zone in only two games; a 44-6 loss to Hampton and 55-10 defeat at the hands of Warwick in the finale. To keep this one close early, the Patriots have to step up defensively. Senior Nashawn Moses had six sacks a year ago and is their most consistent pass rusher. Offensively, they’ll need their offensive line to give junior QB Josiah Hughes time to find open receivers, sophomore Andre Brown and junior Kevin Anderson two of his main targets.

Matt Says: Dinwiddie 48-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Dinwiddie 51-0

Coach Young Says: Dinwiddie 42-6



