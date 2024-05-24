Late last month, Virginia was able to host one of its top wide receiver targets in three-star receiver Micah Matthews for an official visit. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect out of Turner Ashby is also a top baseball prospect nationally and is hoping to play both sports at the next level.

After completing his official visit, CavsCorner caught up with the Bridgewater native to discuss his visit as he was able to spend considerable time with multiple members of the coach staff.

"I had a great time at the University of Virginia," Matthews said. "One of my highlights was just quality time spent with head coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, and wide receiver coach Adam Mims. Also, I really enjoyed the lacrosse game versus Notre Dame. That was electric."

For Matthews, there was one thing that absolutely left a lasting impression about the Virginia coaching staff in his conversations with them throughout his visit.

"What stood out was their genuine interest in me as a player and as well as a young man," he explained. "They gave me a good glimpse of how I could fit into their offense and how they could utilize me and help me to get better as a player.

"I'm a relational guy and we've just built a solid connection over the past year," Matthews added.

During his time in town for the OV, Matthews spent a lot of time with sophomore wide receiver Suderian Harrison, which also seems to have been beneficial for him.

"We had a good time hanging out and playing Fortnite," he said.

With his family also accompanying him on the trip, Matthews was able to get a sense of what they thought too. He said that they enjoyed the trip, getting to talk to the coaching staff more in-depth and overall, see UVa "as a good place" for him.

That seems to be the overall sentiment from Matthews himself as well when it comes to the UVa program and being on Grounds.

"Yes, I can see myself there no problem," he said. "It's extremely close to home and it's a city. I've already explored it since it is relatively close to home. It's one of my top schools and I believe the fit is very good including baseball".

On top of his offer from the Cavaliers, Matthews also holds notable offers from BYU, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Utah, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He currently has additional official visits scheduled to Virginia Tech for June 7 and North Carolina on June 14.



