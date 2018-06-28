Ticker
Three-star Stonewall Jackson DB Chalmers knew UVa was for him

Three-star DB Chayce Chalmers barely left his recent visit to UVa before committing.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Three-star Stonewall Jackson standout Chayce Chalmers had built a solid offer list before going to UVa's camp earlier this month. The chance to play at UVa, he thought, was too good to pass up.

Which is why he called less than 10 minutes after leaving Charlottesville to say he was in.

