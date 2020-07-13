VirginiaPreps - Three-star safety Sanker explains why he flipped to UVa

A month ago, when three-star safety Jonas Sanker committed to Boston College, he figured he was done with the recruiting process. Now, the Charlottesville native is done again, this time after having committed to the school that he feels is the best fit for him.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Covenant standout flipped to UVa on Sunday, capping a difficult but necessary few weeks as he took advantage of a late offer from the Wahoos—and with it the opportunity to play close to home—that he ultimately couldn’t refuse.

“If you really like another school,” he told CavsCorner shortly after his announcement, “even though you’ve made a commitment, it’s best for you to go where you have found the best fit rather than trying to not hurt anyone’s feelings or go back on your word. It’s about finding the best fit. My family told me they didn’t want me to look back and think I made the wrong decision.”

Over the course of his recruitment, the coaches in Chestnut Hill made it clear to Sanker how much he was wanted. That was a big part of why he committed to them last month.

“At the time, I had just kind of built a good relationship with their coaches and they had a lot of faith in me which I really liked,” he recalled. “And they looked at me as a priority, which I also really liked.”

Covenant won’t have varsity football this fall, meaning that Sanker’s career there is over. As it stands now, if the VHSL gives public schools the green light he might transfer.

“With Corona and everything going on,” he said, “I wasn’t sure how my recruiting would go. I wasn’t sure what the fall would look like with football but I really did like their program and I was happy with them, so I decided to pull the trigger.”

Following his verbal to the Eagles things changed when UVa, which had previously recruited him on offense, started to look at him at safety after DB’s coach Nick Howell got in touch.

“I honestly had heard a little bit from them but not too much,” Sanker said. “Then pretty soon after I committed, I started hearing from Coach Howell. I think for me it was initially that they saw me on offense and Coach Howell had never actually really seen me. He told me that when he saw me play, he said it was a no brainer that he wanted me to play for him.”

Having lived in Charlottesville since he was eight, the chance to play close to home brought with it a multitude of emotions.

“It was a great feeling, to have that chance to represent your home team,” he explained. “That’s the one thing for me that really separated UVa from other schools. I think there are so many great schools out there. I think Boston College is a great school, one of so many great schools in this country. But for me, what separated UVa was being able to be home and being able to be around my family still, which is definitely really important to me. That’s just what made this different for me and UVa.”

Thanks to that proximity, his history with Virginia ran deep.

“I’ve been to UVa two or three times as a recruit, on unofficial and stuff,” he said. “But I’ve been to a lot of games over the years.”

So when it became apparent to him that UVa was where he wanted to be, that brought about a series of tough conversations.

“For me, it was really hard just because I felt like I had really built a great relationship with Boston College and I really liked them and that opportunity,” he said. “ For me, I really didn’t want to go against my word having committed there. When I talked about it with my brothers and my family members, people I look up to, they kept emphasizing to me that they understood but at the end of the day—regardless of what anyone says—that I needed to do what was right for me. I had to make the best decision for myself, wherever that is, and I had to follow my heart. These are the next four years of your life and they lead to the rest of your life as well, the people you’re going to build lasting relationships with.”

At the same time, one of the things that seems to really have stood out to Sanker about the Cavaliers is that Bronco Mendenhall didn’t push him.

“What I really liked about Virginia, Coach Mendenhall really emphasized that he didn’t want me to make a decision I was uncomfortable making, “Sanker said. “He told me straight up that if I wasn’t really sure about UVa, even though he wanted me, and that if I was sure Boston College was right for me then by all means he would have no hurt feelings. He wanted me to make the best decision that I want regardless of what other people think. I think that just speaks a lot to his character and just the standard that he holds his players to, that he cares so much about his players outside of the football aspect. I think that’s someone I want to be around for four years of my life, because he’s just such a caring person and wants the best for you no matter what.

“So, yesterday I called Boston College and made those phone calls, had those conversations,” he added. “And then I talked to Coach Howell yesterday too and I decided to commit today.”

The conversations with BC’s coaches left Sanker feeling like they understood.

“I came into it saying ‘These are the reasons why’ and then I explained the situation and why I wanted to do what I wanted to do,” he said. “I knew some of them might be upset or might be understanding. If they offer me and I commit, obviously they really liked me. So, it sucks to break those relationships. But at the end of the day, they’re understanding and they supported me I think. I very much appreciate everything they’ve done for me.”

Sanker is the third-oldest of seven children, with five brothers and one sister. So, whereas some might not like the idea of going to college so close to home, to him it means being able to be around more especially as his younger siblings are growing up.

“See, I’m not like everybody else I guess,” he said. “Maybe I’m just different, but I really do enjoy being around my family regardless. I have such a strong relationship with all of them that being close to them is more of a positive than having my own space or whatever would be. I’m glad I’ll have them close.”

There was a relief in having committed and there’s even more relief now that the process is fully wrapped up.

“Definitely,” he said with a laugh. “It’s definitely so nice to know where I’m going to be and have all of this behind me. I’ve figured out what’s really best for me and I’m excited to get working and get ready to play.

“I’ve been going to UVa games since I was a kid,” Sanker added, “so it’s just so cool and almost unreal to know that I’m going to be doing these things that I’ve dreamed of doing since I was a kid.”



