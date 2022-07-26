Three-star RB Hawnthorne is focused on preparing for UVa

The University of Virginia landed a talented in-state running back in May when Donte Hawthorne committed to the Wahoos. The class of 2023 pledge is an impressive talent and one that will grow into the position for years to come after having spent a lot of time at other spots during his career to this point.

Hawthorne, the second commitment for UVa in this class, is looking to spend more time running the ball here very soon.

The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect, who will be playing at Colonial Forge for his senior season, landed an offer from Tony Elliott in early spring and did not waste time in committing to the program.

“I’ve wanted to go to UVa since I was young”, Hawthorne told CavsCorner. “Also, academics played a major role in my decision to commit.”

Aside from UVa, Hawthorne garnered interest from other in-state schools like Virginia Tech and Old Dominion.

As a junior, he played quarterback for a run-heavy, triple-option offense at Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg, amassing 1,123 yards rushing and tallied 23 touchdowns. With his family relocating in Stafford County, Hawthorne will slide over to the running back position for the Colonial Forge Eagles.

What type of football player will be on display this fall?

“I see myself as a back that can carry the ball between the tackles with efficiency, but can also catch passes out of the backfield,” Hawthorne explained.

Hawthorne is the latest in a growing trend of Fredericksburg-area football players attending the University of Virginia. Courtland standout Nick Grant was a starter for several seasons while Eastern View’s Coen King and James Monroe’s Aidan Ryan are current members of the Virginia secondary.

So how does Hawthorne feel about the football landscape in the area?

“I feel like the Fredericksburg-area scene is growing,” he said, “and producing a lot of great talent and I hope to add a positive light to the area.”

Hawthorne locked in on the Wahoos soon after the Blue-White spring game, where he was able to get a glimpse of the new-look offense and a renewed emphasis on running the football.

How did he interact with the new staff, including running backs coach Keith Gaither?

“I feel like I connected with all the coaches equally,” Hawthorne said. “The atmosphere is the best you could ask for. They welcomed me in and treated me like family from the moment I stepped on Grounds.”

The 2023 class has the potential to be a transformative group for Elliott and his program. There has been a stated emphasis on in-state prospects that fit the mold of the model program for years to come. That message has been clear and present for the entire cycle.

So what did Hawthorne gather from Elliott about his vision for UVa football?

“He feels that we can be the best school in the ACC, while also shaping us into good young men for our years after college,” Hawthorne said.