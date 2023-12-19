With the early signing period a little over 12 hours away, the Cavaliers have picked up a last-minute commitment in their 2024 recruiting class. Three-star Freedom safety Kameron Courtney announced his commitment to UVa just days after decommitting from the Indiana Hoosiers. He is the program’s latest commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle since South Carolina linebacker Myles Brown announced his own decision in October.

The 6-foot, 190 pounder, who UVa likes at WR, is ranked as the 28th-best prospect in the state of Virginia and committed to the Hoos over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Duke, James Madison, Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Temple, and Virginia Tech.

Virginia has long been a part of Courtney’s recruitment, offering in mid-March, at the time being his fifth Power Five offer. However, in the months afterward, North Carolina and Indiana would emerge as the favorites to land the Woodbridge native with both schools receiving official visits over the summer. At the time, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Virginia were also among his top five.

Following his official visits in the summer, Courtney would commit to Tom Allen and Indiana. That commitment would not hold off Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers, however, as they would look to chip away at Courtney over the last several weeks and months.

This past weekend, their efforts paid off as they were able to get the in-state prospect on Grounds for a last-minute official visit before the dead period, then on Saturday, he announced his decommitment from the Hoosiers, ultimately leading to his decision on Tuesday.

Courtney is UVa’s 13th commitment in the class and the fourth in-state commitment joining tight end John Rogers (Alexandria), offensive lineman Benjamin York (Burke), and quarterback Ethan Minter (Chester).

The Cavaliers also hold five transfer portal commitments in the form of wide receiver Chris Tyree, tight end Tyler Neville, offensive lineman Drake Metcalf, DB/LB Corey Thomas Jr, and defensive back Kendren Smith.



