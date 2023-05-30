The University of Virginia began the Tony Elliott era with a surprisingly stout defense in the 2022 season. Led by new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, the Wahoos produced a formidable unit from the back end to the trenches.

UVa hopes to bolster that defensive front by adding three-star in-state standout Eric Mensah to its 2024 class.

The 6-foot-3, 294-pound defensive tackle is going into his senior season at Mountain View and has landed nine offers, including one from the Cavaliers.

With a college decision coming in the not too distant future, CavsCorner recently checked in with Mensah to get the latest on his recruitment, how he’s preparing for his senior season, and his relationship with Elliott and Co.

Coming off a productive junior campaign, it’s clear that the Stafford native is excited about what’s to come this fall.

“Going into my senior season,” he said simply, “my team is confident to do what we did last year and win a lot of football games.”

Last season, Mountain View rolled to a 9-1 regular season record and advanced to the regional final. Along with Mensah, Mountain View possessed some major talent in senior Ike Daniels (Syracuse) and fellow 2024 recruit Kristopher Jones, who has raked up dozens of national offers.

Jones has since transferred from Mountain View to Fairfax but Mensah is confident that his Wildcats will still contend.

Asked about his role on the team now that he is one of the remaining key cogs in the program, Mensah believes his path forward is clear.

“I am a little bummed out that one of my brothers moved to another school,” he explained, “but I have no doubt that I will still perform at a high level.”

As far as his summer plans, Mensah said he’s going to spend his time focusing on his workouts and getting ready for the season. He said that he will “continue to get stronger and work on my weaknesses.” Mensah also said that hopes to commit right before the season begins in late August.

In terms of that recruitment, Mensah holds UVa in high regard and will be on his official visit to Charlottesville next weekend.

A big part of that is the connection that Mensah and Elliott have built, a bond that started immediately and has grown throughout the recruiting process.

“They both mean a lot to me,” Mensah said when asked what UVa and its head coach mean to him. “Coach Elliott says that if I come to UVa, I will grow not just on the football field, but as a man, mentally, physically, and spiritually.”



