"Honestly, it's a great fit," Moss continued. "I went up there and I saw everything I needed to see. I'm the second commit for them in this class and I'm coming in to be something special. The coaches think this is going to be a special class for them because it's their second full one at Wisconsin."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound projected defensive back from Virginia is pledge No. 2 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, along with three-star quarterback Landyn Locke .

Remington Moss , who visited Wisconsin for the second time this past weekend, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Wednesday.

Moss, from St. Michael High School, was recruited by safeties coach Colin Hitschler. He chose the Badgers over offers from Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

"I committed and told the coaches the day after my visit on Sunday," Moss said. "They were real excited. I was about to tell Coach (Luke) Fickell in his office but I had to step away from campus and think about it. I wanted to make sure it wasn't just a feeling in my stomach, but everything still felt right when I got home. The coaches were super hyped up when I told them and they've been excited ever since.

"They coaches said they may not take as many defensive backs in this class, and that was kind of a hint to me. There were only 12 guys on the visit I was on and only two DBs, so I felt like if I really wanted this I needed to do it now."

Though he lives in Virginia, Moss has a strong connection to the university. He's the cousin of the late Brent Moss, the 1994 Rose Bowl MVP and Big Ten player of the year in 1993 for the Badgers.

"Just seeing him on that wall, I know he did some great things there," Remington Moss said. "I've always had a ton of respect for how he played ever since I started taking football serious. I always wanted to be on a wall like that, so it would be special to be on the same wall as my cousin. People still talk about him to this day and tell me about how much of a dog he was. I want people to talk about me the same way."

Wisconsin is recruiting Moss as a prospect who can play cornerback or safety at the next level.

"I'm really just a defensive back," Moss said. "They didn't really tell me what they wanted me to play but they do think I can play both. I'm versatile enough and I have the length to play both. I don't want to be stuck at just one thing so I like how they are recruiting me."

Moss said he may take visits to schools close to home this fall but that he is locked into his commitment to the Badgers.

"I may take some local game-day visits just to get the in-person look of college football, honestly," Moss said. "But I'm locked in and committed to Wisconsin.

"It feels great to be committed because I was always looking at what school to pick and where I would land at. But now I can just focus on the next two seasons and just get ready for college. I'm happy to be done with the recruiting process."