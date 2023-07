Remington Moss may not have done well in the "Great Madison Race" on Saturday at Wisconsin.

But that didn't put a damper on the unofficial visit for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound projected cornerback from Virginia.

"We did this thing called the Great Madison Race, which was a scavenger hunt," Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. "We went around the campus and found clues with our coaches. I was with Coach Hitsch (Colin Hitschler) and we rode around in the slowest golf cart they had. But it was still a lot of fun and we were still trying to win the race while also getting a tour of everything."

"I finished in last place," Moss added, jokingly. "We were getting passed up by everyone, going about two miles per hour. I think our cart was broke."