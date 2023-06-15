With a renewed focus on in-state recruiting to try and keep more talent within the state’s borders, UVa added an athlete from the 804 early in the 2024 that is primed to develop into a playmaker at the collegiate level.

Three-star ATH Ethan Minter from Thomas Dale High School committed to the Wahoos in March, the first of UVa’s verbals in the class. The 6-foot, 184 pounder took his official visit this past week.

Of course, this wasn’t Minter’s first trip to Charlottesville. Still, he took away plenty from his time on Grounds both this weekend and during various stops this spring.

“It was great,” Minter told CavsCorner. “I always enjoy my time [at UVa]. It is always a great atmosphere and the new coaching staff is excellent.”

Earlier this recruiting season during Junior Day festivities, Director of Athletics Carla Williams had a chance to connect with the prospects in attendance, including the Chester native. He was equally impressed with her vision for the entire UVa program.

“[Her speech] was wonderful,” Minter recalled. “She has definitely brought a lot of change to UVa in her five years as the Athletic Director.”

At Thomas Dale, Minter is an All-Region quarterback, but he will be coming to UVa as an athlete. So what does he think he brings to the field as an overall football player?

“UVa will be getting a player who gives 100 percent with everything that I do,” he said, “and a player that wants to compete and win.

Head coach Tony Elliott has made no qualms about being interested in not only bringing in athletes who are ready to compete when they step on Grounds but also in making sure his staff is making connections with in-state recruits that will value the UVa experience.

“Coach Elliott is a great leader and is very genuine with how he runs his program,” Minter said, adding that on his official visit he got a chance to not only the head coach but the entire staff as a whole.

“During meals, I sat down with Coach Elliott, Coach [Curome] Cox, and Coach [Clint] Sintim,” he explained. “There wasn’t really a message given, but it was an opportunity to enjoy each other’s company and to get to know one another better on a personal level, which I enjoyed.”

Hosted on his visit by linebacker Trey McDonald during his visit, Minter was able to get to know him and other players on the team.

“We really connected through talking about what it’s like being a student-athlete at UVa.” Minter recalled. “He gave me a lot of insight and we went bowling with other members of the program.”

Going into his senior campaign at Thomas Dale, Minter said that he has high hopes and major goals for his ball club.

“As a team, we want to go 15-0 and win the state championship.” Minter said. “Especially after finishing the regular season 9-1 last year and losing a heartbreaker in the playoffs.

Minter serves as the Knights’ signal caller but he will likely be called on to play on the other side of the ball for the Cavaliers. He mentioned that he hopes to play more defense this year for Thomas Dale “to get more accustomed to what I will most likely be doing in college.”



