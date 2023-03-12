The last commitment in Notre Dame football's 2023 recruiting class won't be enrolling with the Irish after all.

Brandyn Hillman, a three-star athlete from Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland, announced Sunday on Instagram that he requested and has been granted a release from his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame.

Hillman, who verbally committed to the Irish on Dec. 7, signed with Notre Dame two weeks later during the early signing period. With a release from his NLI, other programs are free to recruit Hillman.

Details on what changed for Hillman were not immediately available Sunday evening. He did not respond to Inside ND Sports when asked to comment on the decision.

"Due to personal reasons," Hillman wrote, "I have asked for and been granted my release from my NLI with the University of Notre Dame. I would like to thank Coach Freeman and the Notre Dame staff for their interest. I ask you to respect my privacy and my family's privacy as I explore my options on where to attend school this fall."

