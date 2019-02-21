Earlier this week, we discussed some of the top standouts from the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp and while Tristan Enaruna, Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Cashius McNeilly deserved all the praise that came their way, there were a few others that really impressed as well.

The MVP of the entire event, Deni Avdija won’t be found on a college playing floor as he is a member of the respected Maccabi Tel Aviv team. He has everything that one looks for in an NBA prospect nowadays. While he is not an explosive athlete, he is good enough to where he checks all of the boxes on the playing floor. Avdija brings good size as he stands over 6-foot-7 without shoes, a developed feel for the game as he can create for others and himself, and a more than solid shot that he can hit to the perimeter. There is some Evan Fournier-like dimensions to the Israeli standout that should be selected somewhere in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

If Avdija was the best player in Charlotte, then Khalifa Diop was the best long-term prospect. Standing close to 7-foot and with tremendous length and an already developed, sculpted physique, Diop isn’t the most skilled but he does compete on each possession. Diop was the best rebounder of the entire event as he seemingly jumped straight up and nipped balls above the box on the backboard within traffic like it wasn’t a problem. He actually has decent mechanics on his face-up shot and while it is not all there yet, in due time, he could become a threat. Diop is a bigger Motrezl Harrell-type that is not eligible for the NBA Draft until 2021. He should be a heavily covered prospect by then and he began his story at the BWB Global Camp on a very strong note.

Lastly, if Avdija was the best player, and Diop was the best long-term prospect, Matthieu Gauzin was the best scorer. Already playing professionally in France, Gauzin is a bucket-getter. His first step and athleticism at the basket was second to none and his willingness to compete through physicality garnered plenty of praise during his stay in the Queen City. Killian Hayes entered the weekend with the most praise of the Frenchmen in attendance, though it was Gauzin that boosted his stock the greatest.

Speaking of Hayes, the Florida native, whose father played his college ball at Penn State and had moved to France shortly after his birth, ended things in a worthwhile fashion. The 6-foot-4 guard wasn’t great at last year’s event and didn’t begin things well but when he is engaged and focused, one can see why he is thought of as a potential lottery pick. He is an elite passer than can defend and plays with a chip on his shoulder. College ball is not in his future but the NBA is and with further work given to show how hard he plays on each possession, Hayes is due to have his fair share of suitors in 2020.