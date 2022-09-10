2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
Chester Fritz Stadium was the place to be Thursday night. Two teams with deep roots in the Richmond Region and a history of success, clashing in the 'Game of the Week'. Two teams, expected to make playoff runs, both undefeated and both hungry.
Like has been said before any fight... "two enter but only one win can win" and on this night that winner proved to be the visiting Knights.
Behind big plays and big time speed at multiple positions the Knights overwhelmed the Panther defense and offense. The Panthers came into the game averaging 53.5 points per game, the Knights held them to 21. The Panthers came into the game giving up an average of 7 points per game and on this night they gave up 42.
The Knights scored on all but three of their possessions as the Knights were near unstoppable on offense. Nick Tyree was electric from the jump scoring within minutes of the start of the game. Brandon Rose picked up right where he left off in Week 1 with a 3-touchdown night. Ethan Minter had the poise one would expect from a 3-season starter and was nearly flawless with 260 yards passing while throwing 2 TD's and rushing for another.
Hermitage on the other hand struggled at times with consistency on offense. Jeremiah Coney was off his pace but not by much... instead of a 3-TD game he scored twice while rushing for 181 yards. Ka'Ron Burton did his best to compliment the star running back with a touchdown on the ground but he completed just 13 of his 24 passes with many passes dropped or off the mark by a hair.
Hermitage will surely get better as the season progresses and this loss will only aid that process but Dale on the other hand is looking like a team early that could make a run come seasons end.
1st Quarter Highlights
Hermitage won the coin toss and chose to defer. In hindsight that might have been the wrong choice as the Knights in three plays set the tone with a 3-play 74 yard drive that saw Nick Tyree take a pass from Ethan Minter and race down the field with that Tyree speed for a 69-yard score. This would be 1 of 2 possessions for the Knights in the first half.
Hermitage was able to move the ball early behind the run game of Jeremiah Coney and Ka'Ron Burton from the QB position but were not able to match that early Knights score.
The Panthers also had a couple of scares in this 1st quarter. After a Knights punt, the Panthers fumbled the ball but was able to recover. On the ensuing possession that went into the beginning of the second quarter the ball was lost when Ka'Ron Burton fumbled... the Panthers recovered but not without a loss of 6 yards.
2nd Quarter Highlights
Disaster did strike in the second quarter, however, when Stephon Hicks intercepted a Ka'Ron Burton pass. The Knights with the ball at their own 20 took very little time in putting another one on the board with a 78-yard house call between Ethan Minter and Jacob Seaborne.
The Panthers ended the shutout with none other than a Jeremiah Coney touchdown but the Knights came right back. 26 seconds after the Panthers closed within a touchdown of the Knights Brandon Rose busted off an 87-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers offense was reliant on the run with Coney leading the way and Ka'Ron Burton showing off his vision and speed from the QB position. The lack of a big-time vertical game however stalled many of the Panther drives with missed connections or dropped passes.
The Panther defense came up with a fumbled ball after Jacob Seaborne caught a pass late in the second quarter. All the Knights did on defense was was make it tougher on the Knights. With the Panthers facing 4th & 1 deep in Knights territory, Burton went to the air and so did Jaden Thomas to breakup the pass.
3rd Quarter Highlights
In the third it looked like the Panthers were ready to flip the script. An 81-yard drive saw the Panthers march down the field with Jeremiah Coney leading the way with 39 yards on this drive alone but in the end it was Ka'Ron Burton with the QB keeper from 32 yards out. A great start to the second half, the Panthers were within a touchdown of Thomas Dale.
As would be the case much of the night, the Knights had an answer for that. They too put together a long drive going 75 yards in 8 plays with Rose chewing up 50 yards of the turf at Chester Fritz Stadium and capping it off with a 1-yard TD.
The Knights offense did not have to wait long to get back on the field as the defense held Hermitage to their first 3 & out of of the night. This Knight's possession mirrored the previous only this one was 82 yards and but Brandon Rose was the common denominator with run after run, dominating the drive and taking it to the house for his third touchdown of the night. Just like that Thomas Dale had their largest lead of the night, up 35-14.
4th Quarter Highlights
As the fourth quarter got underway the Panthers were dodging disaster after a sure fire interception was dropped by a Knight defender. The Panthers stuck with the run game entrusting the ball in Jeremiah Coney's hands but disaster would come back around for the Panthers. After Dale was hit for roughing the passer, the Panthers had the ball at the Dale 22... within striking distance but on the third play the Panthers turned the ball over and the Knights pounced on it.