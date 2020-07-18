VirginiaPreps - THI TV: Trevion Stevenson Breaks Down His UNC Commitment

New North Carolina commit Trevion Stevenson joins THI Director of Recruiting Deana King to talk about his decision to become a Tar Heel.

Stevenson, who was also joined by his Phoebus High School coach Jeremy Blunt, outlined why he chose UNC and what the staff likes about him and how they intend on using his skills.

A 2-star prospect from Hampton, VA, Stevenson decommitted from Pittsburgh on Thursday a couple of weeks after conversations with UNC heated up.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.