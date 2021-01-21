VirginiaPreps - THI Podcast: Discussing Trevyon Green's Commitment To UNC

THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss 3-star class of 2022 offensive tackle Treyvon Green’s commitment to North Carolina.

Green, who is 6-foot-7 and 355 pounds, attends Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, is rated the No. 49 player nationally at his position and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Virginia, which is loaded for this class.

Green chose UNC over West Virginia and Maryland. He is the third member of UNC’s class of 2022, and all three are from the Commonwealth.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.