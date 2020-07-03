 The latest with 2022 OL Isaiah Montgomery
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 10:09:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest with 2022 OL Isaiah Montgomery

Isaiah Montgomery
Isaiah Montgomery
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

One player the nation will get a lot more familiar with over the next few months is 2022 offensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Landstown standout has a couple Power Five off...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}