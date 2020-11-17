The Impact: Two Hokies opt out, one takes medical retirement
The Virginia Tech football roster took a trio of hits yesterday, with one player having to retire from the game, and two more opting out of the 2020 season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news