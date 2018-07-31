A day after his teammate at Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill School, Trey Rucker, committed to Maryland, the Huskies 2019 three-star running back Jordan Houston followed suit and decided to make his own pledge to his hometown school.

The Terps had been in hot pursuit of the 5-foot-9, 175-pound all-purpose back, who chose Maryland over fellow finalists Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.