VirginiaPreps - Temple in the mix for Jailin Walker

Temple in the mix for Jailin Walker
Temple is one of 15 schools that are in the mix for outside linebacker Jailin Walker from Varina High School outside Richmond, Virginia.Walker, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, was a part of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news