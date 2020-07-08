 VirginiaPreps - Temple in the mix for Jailin Walker
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 13:41:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Temple in the mix for Jailin Walker

Alex McGinley
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Temple is one of 15 schools that are in the mix for outside linebacker Jailin Walker from Varina High School outside Richmond, Virginia.Walker, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, was a part of ...

{{ article.author_name }}