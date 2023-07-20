Team DeLoatch Wins OneLife Fitness Hoops League
The conclusion of the OneLife Fitness Spring Basketball League in June at Kellam High in Virginia Beach provided some excitement in the form of a dramatic comeback.
Team DeLoatch - comprised of Salem Sun Devils under the direction of Head Coach Lloyd DeLoatch - erased a 15-point deficit against Team Fog (Grassfield) in the Championship. They used a 14-0 run in the second half to seize control in the 49-45 victory.
"Some tough kids,” said DeLoatch. "That’s what we preach in our program. We have some tough guys who didn’t give up and fought back. We started off sloppy. We were struggling in transition defense. They had the energy early. We made a couple adjustments at half, and we were rolling after that."
Salem was 5-4 through nine games in the league, gaining the No. 4 seed for the tourney. From there, the Sun Devils beat fifth-seeded Team Bigbie (Great Bridge) by a count of 64-40, then took out second-seeded Team Wolfe (Cox) 56-51 in the semifinals.
Much like the case was in the Championship game, the Class of 2024 backcourt combo of Timothy Mobley Jr. and Kaemon Khan steered the way in their semifinal triumph to overcome a 30-point performance from big man and reigning Beach District Player of the Year Ben Nacey.
Khan poured in 20 points with four makes from three-point range, while Mobley bunched 15 of his 17 points on three-point baskets.
"Those two have been together since they were freshmen, that COVID year. They’ve just been growing up and it’s their time," DeLoatch commented of his backcourt pair. "They have great chemistry. I think we’re really starting to see them step into senior roles and I’m proud of them."
Even though they fell behind 23-8 to Team Fog when Grant Worley threw down a thunderous dunk, DeLoatch's crew chipped away to cut the deficit to seven by half-time. Mobley made all five of his field goal tries inside the arc for 10 points. After intermission, he and Khan were constant factors.
Mobley finished with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field vs. Team Fog, while Khan keyed the defensive pressure with five steals to go alongside his 16 points.
The comeback was fueled by second chance opportunities through 15 offensive rebounds and by forcing 21 turnovers to create extra shot chances. Those hustle plays bode well for a group looking to continue building team camradarie and cohesion after graduating a host of seniors.
“We’ve had early buy-in. I think we’ve got guys not trying to play outside of themselves, some guys know what they’re on the court for, and that’s a really great thing for a young team since we have a lot of freshmen out here dressing for us," remarked DeLoatch, who's no stranger to surprise tourney runs.
Back in 2017-18, Salem won a regional title as a No. 8 seed with a record under .500 to qualify for the State Tournament. This past season, they came up a victory shy of getting to the State Playoffs again as a No. 7 seed, falling to No. 6 seed and eventual Region 5A Champ Green Run, 36-28, in the semifinals of the region tourney.
“Just get us in the playoffs and we feel like we have a chance. We’re going to give you everything we’ve got. This next group coming is hungry," DeLoatch pointed out.
"They’ve been sitting and watching, worked hard on J.V. and some other guys who were juniors that are ready to play.”
In the other semifinal, Team Fog won 61-49 over host and top-seeded Team Hassell (Kellam) behind 16 points from Antonio Thompson. Worley led Team Fog with 14 points in the defeat in the title game with Jayden Reid chipping in 13 and Thompson adding 10.