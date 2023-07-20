The conclusion of the OneLife Fitness Spring Basketball League in June at Kellam High in Virginia Beach provided some excitement in the form of a dramatic comeback.

Team DeLoatch - comprised of Salem Sun Devils under the direction of Head Coach Lloyd DeLoatch - erased a 15-point deficit against Team Fog (Grassfield) in the Championship. They used a 14-0 run in the second half to seize control in the 49-45 victory.

"Some tough kids,” said DeLoatch. "That’s what we preach in our program. We have some tough guys who didn’t give up and fought back. We started off sloppy. We were struggling in transition defense. They had the energy early. We made a couple adjustments at half, and we were rolling after that."

Salem was 5-4 through nine games in the league, gaining the No. 4 seed for the tourney. From there, the Sun Devils beat fifth-seeded Team Bigbie (Great Bridge) by a count of 64-40, then took out second-seeded Team Wolfe (Cox) 56-51 in the semifinals.

Much like the case was in the Championship game, the Class of 2024 backcourt combo of Timothy Mobley Jr. and Kaemon Khan steered the way in their semifinal triumph to overcome a 30-point performance from big man and reigning Beach District Player of the Year Ben Nacey.

Khan poured in 20 points with four makes from three-point range, while Mobley bunched 15 of his 17 points on three-point baskets.

"Those two have been together since they were freshmen, that COVID year. They’ve just been growing up and it’s their time," DeLoatch commented of his backcourt pair. "They have great chemistry. I think we’re really starting to see them step into senior roles and I’m proud of them."



