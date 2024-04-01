Syracuse forward Maliq Brown will the transfer portal a source has confirmed to The Juice Online. On3's Joe Tipton was the first to report the news.

"I would like to thank Coach Red, Coach GMac, Coach Boeheim, and the entire staff that recruited and gave me the opportunity to perform at this level," Brown said on social media. "I am beyond grateful for the love and encouragement that you and Cuse fans have shown me during my time at Syracuse."

Brown averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting nearly 70 percent from the field. He was named to the All-ACC Defensive Team after the 2023-24 season.

He becomes the fifth Syracuse player to enter the portal, including Justin Taylor, Benny Williams, Quadir Copeland and Peter Carey. Brown has two years of eligibility remaining.

Brown spent the majority of his time playing center this season after an injury to Naheem McLeod.