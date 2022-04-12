Fletcher Westphal, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, VA, was one of many recruits that took in the North Carolina spring game on Saturday.

The 3-star class of 2024 prospect came to Chapel Hill without an offer from the Tar Heels, but that changed after the staff got to see and meet him in person.

Westphal, who is ranked as the No. 6 player in Virginia and No. 15 nationally at his position has offers from Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

THI caught up with Westphal and got the latest on his visit and offer from the Tar Heels.