HARRISONBURG – Sorting through scholarship offers from 26 different schools split across 10 conferences in the FBS and FCS is no easy task.

But Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) offensive lineman Tyler Stephens had his priorities.

“I knew I wanted to go to a Virginia school,” Stephens said Wednesday, “play for a Virginia team and get a good education while also playing great football.”

Stephens committed to James Madison late Tuesday, becoming the fifth pledge and first offensive lineman in the Dukes’ 2020 recruiting class.

He said he wanted to stay in the Commonwealth or at least within a few hours driving distance to home since his family is tight knit and both of his grandmothers are getting older.

Stephens said Appalachian State, East Carolina and Liberty were the other schools he considered most before calling JMU coach Curt Cignetti to give him the verbal commitment.

“When I went there for my visit, I just kind of felt like I fit,” Stephens said. “I knew my entire family would be comfortable with me there, so it just made sense. And you can get a great education and play great football there, too.”

One influence who helped push the Dukes to the top of Stephens’ list was offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski, according to Stephens.

He said him and Wroblewski hit it off after area recruiter and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett introduced the two of them to each other.