We knew coming into this one that Hermitage was a 3-time defending state champion that returned much of their team that won it all last year. We knew the Panthers had a rough offseason... what with Coach Kane leaving the program and as time went on some players too... What we did not know was what Hermitage would look like with so much change in the offseason... If the first game is any indication... it will be a long season for the Panthers. We should have known it would be an odd night when the Panthers chose the visitors sidelines over the home sidelines...

1st Quarter Highlights

Highland Springs won the coin toss but elected to defer to the second half so Hermitage would get their season started on offense. The first quarter was a story of the haves and have nots... The first quarter saw the Panthers have four possessions and on three of those possessions they went three and out while on the fourth they turned the ball over. In that first quarter the Panthers were hit with 5 penalties! One was a face mask and the other four were false starts. On top of that, the Panthers came out of the first quarter with negative offensive yards! When was the time you heard that from a Panther team? While the Panthers were struggling to find something, the Springers were doing what they do best and win. With the ball at the Hermitage 41 to start their first offensive series of the year, Shy're McKeiver busted off a 36-yard run headed for the endzone but stopped short, brought down by Al-Quron Williams. Three plays later McKeiver finished what he started with the first Springer touchdown of the night at the 7:51 mark of the first quarter. The Springers second possession and touchdown of the night came about three minutes later as the Springers had excellent field possession with the ball at the Hermitage 27. Jaiveon Smalls caught a 15-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller faced with a 2nd & 10 at the 16 but Smalls was stopped short of the endzone(pardon the pun) at the one. That is all Waller needed to punch it in making it 14-0 at the 4:15 mark. The only time the Springs did not score in the first quarter was their third possession. The Springers appeared to have a first on a fourth down play but they were called for holding. That set the Springers back to the Hermitage 42 facing 4th & 20. It appeared they would punt but that was not the case, the punt was faced but the Springers were stopped well short of a first. On the ensuing Hermitage possession the ball was fumbled on the very first play, Tremaye Talbert scooped it up and was brought down by before he could do anymore damage. Ahman Foster-Powell took care of the rest. With the ball resting at the 15 Ahman ran two plays getting into the endzone with 18.9 seconds left in the first to make it a 21-0 Springer lead as we transitioned to the second quarter.

2nd Quarter Highlights

The second quarter saw Hermitage get their first down of the night but also more penalty flags flying. The Panthers were called for six penalties! The first Hermitage first down came from a personal foul against Highland Springs and followed by a face mask call against the Springers. When they faced a 3rd & 6 they were aided by another penalty against the Springers giving the Panthers the ball at the Springers 21. The Panthers got a close as at the 13 before things went south with a sack by Suirad Ware. On the very next play, Tremaye Talbert who recovered a fumble in the first quarter intercepted a Panther pass and returned it 97 yards racing down the field for another Springer touchdown. The Panthers would not get another first down in the half. Twice they would be forced to 3 & outs and on their last possession of the half they fumbled to the Springers advantage. Turnovers were costly to the Panthers. There were some bright spots on defense for the Panthers... For instance Jareese Fox came through repeatedly with tackles being made, four to be exact and Al-Quron Williams broke up a pass to former Panther Ali Jennings. Highland Springs continued to score at will against a Panther team that was no match for them. Kalii Bradford punched one in from 17 yards out with 9:18 to go to make it 28-0 and with Talbert's interception return, the lead grew to 35-0! Kerry King busted off a 50-yard run with 2:43 to go making it 42-0. Scoring on offense, defense... Why not special teams too? With 28.6 seconds to go in the half, the Springers tacked on a Jayden Alheskie field goal from 21 yards out making it 45-0. Less than 15 seconds later the Springers Tavarus Short recovered a fumbled ball and returned it 13 yards for a score. The Springers went for two and got it making it 53-0 heading into the half.

Ali Jennings of Highland Springs and formerly Hermitage. Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

3rd Quarter Highlights

The Springers had the ball to start the second half and on the kickoff the Springers Tremaye Talbert continued to put on a show by taking the kick and returning it 95 yards for a score! That makes it two touchdowns by Talbert that went just about the entire length of the field. In the second half you saw a new quarterback for the Springers in Eimaj Mercer. The final touchdown of the night for the Springers came on their second possession of the quarter when Laquan Veney intercepted a Panther pass and returned it to the 10 yard line. That is all Kalii Bradford needed for his second touchdown run of the night at the 1:31 mark with a running clock obviously going. Hermitage continued to tack on penalties... only three however in the third quarter. Ironically enough that matches the number of quarterbacks we saw for the Panthers in and out of the game. Darnell Mason and Wyatt Winborn were the two we saw the most of and who had the most production but well under 50 yards for both.

4th Quarter Highlights

As the fourth quarter got underway Hermitage had the ball but as had been the case all night, they were unable to do much with it. The Panthers punted, Kerry King fielded the ball and appeared to return it for a touchdown but as Lee Corso likes to say, "not so fast my friend"... Springers were called for a block in the back. The Springers and Panthers had 1 possession each as the clocked ticked down on the game but both had to punt. The victory had long been in the hands of the Springers in their most lopsided win ever against the Panthers.

Scoring Summary - Highland Springs 67, Hermitage 0 Time Play Score 7:51 1Q Shy're McKeiver 5-yard run. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 7-0 4:15 1Q D'Vonte Waller 1-yard run. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 14-0 :18.9 1Q Ahman Foster-Powell 3-yard run. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 21-0 9:18 2Q Kalii Bradford 17-yard run. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 28-0 5:48 2Q Tremaye Talbert 97-yard intercept return. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 35-0 2:43 2Q Kerry King 50-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 42-0 :28.6 2Q Jayden Alsheskie 21-yard field goal. Springers 45-0 :10.5 2Q Tavarus Short 13-yard fumble return. 2-point conversion good. Springers 53-0 11:46 3Q Tremaye Talbert 95-yard kickoff return. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 60-0 1:31 3Q Kalii Bradford 8-yard run. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 67-0

Players of the Game

So many came through for the Springers in this one but how can you not say Tremaye Talbert stole the show... A fumble recovery, an interception returned for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Back after injury last season, this young man is picking up right where he left off and actually he might be better. On the Panther side where do you look? I'm going to give you two names... Darnell Mason was probably the most effective quarterback with 4 completions, 15 yards and 18 yards on the ground... Defensively you have to look at Jareese Fox who I have with roughly 10 tackles on the night picking up where his brothers left off last year.

Final Thoughts