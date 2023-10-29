On Saturday afternoon another chapter to the Highland Springs-Varina rivalry was added. Not only was it the hottest game played between these two teams in terms of temperature but it provided a game few will forget. The stands were packed as one could imagine for this annual rivalry. Fans were lined up along the fence despite the pleas of the PA announcer, the AD and security to find seats. Even in the second half fans were showing up to the game, only to be turned away. Everyone wanted to be a part of the action and action is exactly what they got... that and drama. The drama began in the second quarter when Linwood Johnson was knocked out of the game. Enter Kaleb Wyche, a freshman QB who looked unfazed by being dropped into the biggest game of the year for the Blue Devils. Kaleb orchestrated two first half TD passes and with the Varina defense living up to their billing, a stunned Highland Springs was down at the half 13-0. The reaction from the home crowd was not a good one, fans yelling 'wake up', 'what are you'll doing' could be heard from a packed home crowd. I have said it time and time again, I'll say it till the day the man walks away from the game, there is no better coach at in-game adjustments than Coach Loren Johnson. The Springers rallied in the second half to wrestle the lead away but no for long. The drama continued in that second half with miscues fielding punts/kick-offs that benefitted both teams. As you would expect, as you would hope, a rivalry should be down to the wire and this one was. After the Springers wrestled the lead from Varina, Varina answered with an 80-yard touchdown to go up 19-14 with a 2-point conversion failure. It was up to the Varina defense which had been so dominant for much of the game. Highland Springs Khristian Martin guided the Springers down the field and put Highland Springs back on top for good with a 28-yard touchdown but this one wasn't over. With 42 seconds to go in the game all Varina had to do was get the ball, make some plays to get in field goal position and give Vy'Sean Royster a shot for a game winning field goal. The Blue Devils would not get the chance. Fielding punts/kick-offs was a problem all day for both teams and it occurred again at the worst time for the Blue Devils. The ball touched, a live ball unsecured sent a frenzy of players scrambling for the ball but it was the black and gold who got it to first. Highland Springs survived and Varina never got the chance to add further drama to this storied rivalry.

There were multiple stories to the first quarter of play. For starters the Varina defense held Highland Springs not just scoreless but without a first down! The Varina defense saw Malakiah Moore breaking up a Khristian Martin pass in addition to Elton Shawn, Elijah Brown & Dennis Giles getting their hands on both Eric Byrd and Khristian Martin. Penalties didn't help the Springers at all either. Varina while they did get first downs, their success on offense was limited as well. Vosean Street got to Linwood Johnson for a loss of 5 yards, the first Varina possession of the day was for negative yards. The Blue Devils put the ball on the ground but was able to recover from it and converted a third down with a 14 yard pass to Eric Smith. Varina's promising drive was thwarted by two incompletions, a delay of game and a fake punt that came up short of the first. On the Blue Devils final possession of the first quarter the game took a turn. Facing 4th & 1 Linwood Johnson went with the keeper and Daryl Harris & Bryson Braithwaite were in on the collision that kept Linwood down for a period of time. Able to walk off on his own, he never returned to the game.

In place of Linwood Johnson entered the freshman, Kaleb Wyche who scrambled for 1 of 2 first downs but a bad snap appeared to halt the drive. Wyche showing off his athleticism scrambled, bought him some time and put it in the air to DaMari Carter for the first TD from either team. A missed PAT will be missed that would come back to haunt the Blue Devils in this one.

Varina would score on their two second quarter possessions, the third would be a knee to run out the clock. The second Varina TD came from Kaleb Wyche as well as in 3 plays he would find Jordan Edwards for a 60-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils had a surprising 13-0 lead on the mighty Springers.

The Springers had success but Varina's defense made the plays when it mattered the most. The Springers found success on offense with Khristian Martin getting Noah Jenkins, George Lovelace and Jakyre Henley involved. Eric Byrd got the legs churning but on the Springers first possession of the 2nd quarter there was controversy. A Khristian Martin pass appeared to hit the ground but Braylon Hood scooped it up and returned it to setup that second Varina touchdown. Things got no better for the Springers. The Springers were at the 15 of Varina with a fresh set of downs but the closest the Springers would get would be the 8 yard line. Martin picked up 1 yard on the keeper then a second down pass fell incomplete. On third down the Springers went with Byrd for a pickup of one as Cole Felix of Varina stopped him immediately. The Springers went right back to Byrd and this time it was Elijah Brown getting Byrd for a loss of 3 as the Springers would come away with nothing in the first half.

Whereas the first half felt like it was all Varina, the pendulum of momentum swung the other way in the third quarter. Kaleb Wyche fumbled and the Springers Demari Lassiter came up with it. Luckily for the Blue Devils Wyche was ruled down by contact and the fumble did not stand. The Springer defense did stand as they held the Blue Devils to a 3 & out. That Springer defense also had two sacks on Wyche on the Blue Devils second possession to halt the Varina offense. Brennan Johnson & Rikeh Hopkins making their presence felt and known to the freshman QB. Meanwhile the Springers offense caught a break. After the Varina defense held the Springers to another 3 & out, the ensuing punt was touched by a Blue Devil and in the melee that ensued for the live ball, the Springers got to it first. The Springers found themselves in business and two plays later Jakyre Henley took the handoff and raced to the outside and scoring the Springer TD. The score would not stand due to a holding call. Next play Khristian Martin hits Tomondrey Braxton for the 14-yard touchdown pass. The Blue Devils shutout was done.

The Springers Brennan Johnson recorded his second sack as the Springers defense held Varina to a 3 & out to start off the fourth quarter but Varina returned the favor. The Springers defense brought it again on defense with Nick Jones and Vosean Street wrapping up the Blue Devils. Another bad snap for Varina saw a loss of 9 yards and Varina would not recover punting on 4th & 29. The fourth quarter would come to a close with a barrage of touchdowns and a stunning ending. The Springers were backed up at their own 5 yard line but it appeared to be no matter. Khristian Martin carried the ball twice for 16 yards and then Jakyre Henley took the handoff, found a hole, eluded defenders, turned on the jets and boom, he was gone along the home sidelines for a 79-yard and game-tying touchdown! With the PAT the Springers had their first lead of the game.

That lead held up for a very short time. 13 seconds later from the Varina 20, Kaleb Wyche hit Naseer Smith who turned on his own jets and raced 80 yards for a touchdown. The first score for the Blue Devils in the second half saw Varina leading 19-14 and going for two. The two-point conversion would fail and that would come back to haunt them. In 5 minutes time the Springers would drive 82 yards to go ahead. Khristian Martin who saw more hits and more pressure than I have ever seen him take in a game was getting wrapped up again when he got off a shovel pass to Noah Jenkins for 6 yards. Khristian Martin showed off his toughness as he got hit over and over again but never went down, stayed on his feet and grabbed 15 yards. In fact, Martin carried the bulk of the load and when he wasn't carrying the ball he was hitting Noah Jenkins with a 4-yard shot. That set the stage for a 28-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go in the game, the second hookup between Khristian Martin & Tomondrey Braxton. The Springers would elect to go for the two-point conversion but they would not get it.

20-19 Highland Springs... Varina missed PAT, missed 2-point conversion... the missed opportunities that could have had them ahead as opposed to down 1. All they needed to do with 42 seconds to go in the game was get into field goal range for Vy'Sean Royster. They would never get the chance. The kick-off would touch the leg/foot of a Blue Devil, the Springers would fly to the ball, recover the live ball and ball game! Highland Springs could simply run out the clock and claim victory in a game they trailed 13-0 in the early stages of the second half.

Highland Springs 20, Varina 19 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (2Q) 9:11 34-yard pass from Kaleb Wyche to DaMari Carter. Vysean Royster PAT no good. 6-0 Varina (2Q) 3:46 60-yard pass from Kaleb Wyche to Jordan Edwards. Vysean Royster PAT good. 13-0 Varina (3Q) 7:13 14-yard pass from Khristian Martin to Tomondrey Braxton. Harvey Anderson PAT. 7-13 Highland Springs (4Q) 5:33 79-yard run from Jakyre Henley. Jerel Dent PAT. 14-13 Highland Springs (4Q) 5:20 80-yard pass from Kaleb Wyche to Naseer Smith. 2-point conversion fails. 19-14 Varina (4Q) :42 28-yard pass from Khristian Martin to Tomondrey Braxton. 2-point conversion fails. 20-19 Highland Springs

QB Khristian Martin delivered when it mattered the most, back against the wall. The Springer senior QB threw two second half touchdowns, the latter the game winner. Martin finished the game completing 10 of 19 for 94 yards and the 2 scores. Khristian also added 72 yards rushing. WR Tomondrey Braxton was the benefactor of Martin's passing attack with 3 catches and 42 yards of offense with two 2 TD's. DL Jayden Shuler had 4 tackles against the Blue Devils to stymie Varina's offense in the second half. While not a Springer, we must give a nod to Varina QB Kaleb Wyche. Wyche, the backup QB came in for relief of Linwood Johnson who was knocked out of the game. Kaleb completed 5 of 9 passes for 135 yards and threw all 3 Blue Devil TD's.

