Maury and Highland Springs met on Saturday afternoon on a cold, gray day with rain in the forecast. The rain held off for much of the game, even when it did start it was not much. Conditions remained dry for the large contingent that came from Maury and filled the visitors stands and for Springer Nation who filled the home side at their rivals stadium. The game being held at Varina where they have a turf field. Highland Springs will have a turf field come next season. The Springers are not thinking next season yet... They are thinking this season... one more game. That game to be played at Hampton next week for a third straight season. A third straight season they will play at Hampton, a third time they will play Stone Bridge in the finals and playing for history as they look to win their fourth straight state title... This vision would not be made possible without the thumping they put on Maury. The final score, 71-28 is not indicative of how this game truly played out. For a half of football it looked as though the Springers might have met their match! For every Springer score, the Commodores had the score to match. Penalties plagued the Springers much in the same fashion Alvonte Lawton's big arm plagued the Springers. Albeit the penalties were more frequent than the big plays from Lawton. Lawton had 3 first half touchdown passes as that Maury offense exposed the defense early. Yet at the half the Springers held a narrow lead, 24-21. There are none better in my estimation at halftime adjustments than Coach Johnson of Highland Springs and it showed. After allowing 3 touchdowns in the first half, the Commodores were held to just 1 touchdown in the second half and those big passes were not to be found. The Springers defense adjusted, breaking up passes, nearly picking a couple off. While the Springers defense locked it down, the offense and special teams thrived! Tremaye Talbert was a force scoring two second half touchdowns, could have been three if one had not been called back for a penalty. The Springers controlled the tempo of the game with the run game of Shy're McKeiver and Rayquan Smith, particularly in the second half. The Springers reminded us in this one, it is not to beat them... Maury came in red hot but if you are going to beat the Springers, you got to do it for all four quarters and the Commodores came up two quarters short!

Getting ready to kickoff in the Class 5 State Semifinal

1st Quarter Highlights

Alvonte Lawton of Maury had 3 first half touchdowns against the Springers. Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

The Commodores won the coin toss and elected to receive to open the game. The Springers defense went right to work shutting the Commodores down. One of the few times they would do in the first half of the game. The Springers forced Maury to a 3 & out and the punt was fumbled allowing the Springers to recover at the Maury 21! With a short field to work with the prevailing thought was that it would not take the Springers long to get on the board but that would prove wrong. The Springers were called for holding three different times but they just kept coming. After all the penalties the Springers faced a 1st & 25 with Shy're McKeiver chewing up 14 yards on the ground before Waller went airborne and nearly saw the pass picked off. As it was, the Springers would have to settle for a field goal. Maury's second possession of the game was much more productive. After a 9 yard return the Commodores got their first, first down of the game after a face mask penalty against the Springers. The penalties kept plaguing the Springers who were also called for offsides not once but twice on this possession. The Commodores faced 2nd & 6 when Alvonte Lawton hit Keandre Lambert with the 46-yard touchdown pass. Just like Maury had a lead on the Springers! How does Highland Springs respond? How about a 4-play 63-yard drive that saw Shy're McKeiver carry the ball 3 times for 39 yards but it was Rayquan Smith capping off the drive with a 22-yard run in which he shrugged Terique Miles right off of him. Just like that the Springers were back on top. After a 20-yard return, the Commodores were back at work on offense with Lawton making things happen with his legs and feet. Lawton had 2 passes for a total of 16 yards and a run of 5 yards. On 2nd & 5 at the 49 the Commodore QB hit Ty'shaun Granger with a big 49-yard bomb to put Maury back on top! Early on this game seemed as though it would be a shootout to the very end. The Commodores seemed to have grabbed some momentum forcing the Springers to a 3& out with the lead in their hands. Momentum has a way of changing hands quickly however... The Springer D forced the Commodores to a 3 & out themselves and Maury made the mistake of punting in the direction of Tremaye Talbert for all he did was race 99 yards for a touchdown! That is how the first quarter ended... the Springers wrestling the lead back from Maury.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Rayquan Smith of Highland Springs had 1 touchdown and 84 yards rushing against Maury. Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com)

Maury opened the second quarter with a return of 21 yards. On the first play Christian White of Highland Springs kept the Commodores from a big run by running across the other side of the field in no time flat and keeping CJ Beasley from breaking off a bigger run than 5 yards. The Commodores Alvonte Lawton continued to make big passes... He hit Deshaun Peele with a 39-yard pass down to the Springers 22. The Commodores could not do much more than that on this drive. They went for it 4th & 23 at the Springer 35 with the receiver slipping on the turf before the ball even got to him. Highland Springs looked to put a little distance between them and the Commodores with another touchdown on a drive that began from their own 35! D'Vonte Waller might have hit Tremaye Talbert with a pass to start but this drive was largely dominated by the run game again with Rayquan Smith having the biggest run of 24 yards in which he hurdled Ty'shaun Granger! Shy're McKeiver ran the next three plays but it would be Ahman Foster-Powell who would punch it in from 1-yard out to give the Springers a 24-14 lead! The Springer defense came out and took care of business. The Commodores faced 3rd & 8 at their own 22 and after a Sheridan Jones run, it would be 4th & inches... The Commodores went for it but a false start call went against them pushing them back. With the loss of yards, the decision was made to punt and that is when they ran into some luck when a Springer defender ran into the kicker. Roughing kicker the call, the Commodores had a fresh set of downs to work with. The Springer defenders were missing tackles while Deshaun Peele runs down 13 yards. CJ Beasley had 13 yards as well to push the ball to the Springer 34 before the Commodores were called for a personal foul. The Commodores made plays when they need it, they just kept coming. With the ball at the 13 of Highland Springs, the Springers were called for pass interference pushing the Commodores ever closer to the end zone. A pass from Lawton to Peele with less than 10 seconds to go in the half made it 24-21 in favor of the Springers. Maury had put more points on the Springers than anyone has this season! The Springers nearly got a touchdown of their own when Waller put it in the air with time expiring... Ali Jennings was down field to catch the ball but came up 8 yards short of the touchdown.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Tremaye Talbert had 3 touchdowns against Maury in a 71-28 win. Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

The third quarter began with the Springers fielding the kickoff and Tremaye Talbert racing another 99 yards for a huge special teams touchdown! The defense in turn held the Commodores to a 3 & out with Talbert breaking up a pass intended for Keandre Lambert and that came after Shaquez Cosby brought down CJ Beasley for a loss of 7 yards on the first down pass. The Springers quick start to the third quarter continued with a short field and two runs by Shy're McKeiver with the longest, a 39-yarder he trucked into the end zone. Suddenly it was a 37-21 Springer lead and we had not even played 3 minutes of the third quarter! Maury had to drive 80 yards to get back in this one and they did just that! Deshaun Peele and CJ Beasley combined for 36 yards on the first three plays of the drive. The Springers defense appeared to have the Commodores right where they wanted them but the Commodores continued to thrive on the pass with Lawton hitting Sheridan Jones with a pass of 20 yards and one play later the Springers were called for unsportsman like conduct to put the Commodores at the Springers 11 with a fresh set of down! Two runs by CJ Beasley and the Commodores were within 9 of the Springers with 6:31 to go in the third quarter! The Springers answered that Maury touchdown with a long time consuming drive that started from their own 47. The Springers had to overcome a holding call to make it happen and it was a lot of the run which clearly was the them of the Springers offense in this one. 5 different Springers carried the ball on this drive alone with Jai'veon Smalls picking up the most yards with an 18-yard run but it was quarterback D'Vonte Waller punching it in from 12 yards out with nearly 3 minutes left in the quarter. A Maury pass to Lambert proved to be big for the Commodores but it was brought back for holding. The Commodores faced 3rd & 21, Lawton put it in the air and Devyn Coles nearly picked it off but could not come away with it.

4th Quarter Highlights

Christian White's ejection in the 4th quarter brought about a lot of questions. Matthew Hatfield

The fourth quarter got underway with Maury back on offense. Their first play, a pass was nearly picked off. The Springers defense clearly had adjusted to thwart that passing attack that had hurt them in the first half. Alvonte Lawton to CJ Beasley pass was good for 9 yards and on the next play the Springers lost their best defensive player in linebacker Christian White. White was ejected by a flag happy officiating crew that apparently threw White out for taunting although by all accounts it sounds as though that was not the case and the ejection will be appealed. Nonetheless the Commodores had a fresh set of downs but the Springers locked it down not allowing Maury but two yards on this drive. The Springers got the ball back and on the very first play Waller hit Tremaye Talbert with a a 49-yard pass that Talbert put in the end zone. It proved to be Talbert's third touchdown of the day! The Commodores down 50-28 had to go for it on 4th & 1 with the ball on their own 32... The defense held Maury! Springers ball again as momentum was squarely on the side of the Springers... The Springers got the ball back with over 8 minutes to go and went right back to work. At one point it appeared the Springers had their first turnover, a fumble. That fumble was overturned however and just 4 plays later boom! Springers back in the end zone with Ahman Foster-Powell scoring his second touchdown of the day! The Springers now had a 57-28 with over 6 minutes to go in the game. Maury could feel the game slipping away, frustration mounting, fans beginning to file out. Maury had shown throughout the game that they would not quit! That was indicative to the very end... Alvonte Lawton hit Keandre Lambert with a 16 yards pass and followed that up with a 34-yard pass to Tyshaun Granger! Just like that the Commodores were knocking on the door of another touchdown. Despite being at the 4, the Commodores found it tough to get anything against this Springer defense. 4th & goal with the ball on the 1, Lawton threw an interception in the end zone which Shaquez Cosby would return for a huge 100 yard return! With less than 4 minutes to go the game was definitely in the hands of the Springers, up 64-28. The Springers defense attacked the Commodores setting them back 7 yards with two plays for loss of yards. Lawton's third down pass attempt fell incomplete and the Commodores would punt. The punt would be blocked, Shaquez Cosby would pickup that loose ball and return it 20 yards for a score! A couple of plays would be run but the game was in hand! Highland Springs would advance to their fourth straight Class 5 Final!

Highlands Springs 71, Maury 28 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 7:43 1Q (HS)35-yd Jayden Alsheskie Field Goal. Highland Springs 3-0 5:59 1Q (MHS)46-yd TD pass from Alvonte Lawton to Keandre Lamber. Luca Weber PAT good! Maury 7-3 4:50 1Q (HS)22-yd run from Rayquan Smith. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good! Highland Springs 10-7 2:39 1Q (MHS)49-yd run from Alvonte Lawton to Ty'shaun Granger. Luca Weber PAT good! Maury 14-10 :00 1Q (HS)99-yd punt return for touchdown from Tremaye Talbert. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good! Highland Springs 17-14 6:19 2Q (HS)1-yd run from Ahman Foster-Powell. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good! Highland Springs 24-14 :09 2Q (MHS)3-yd pass from Alvonte Lawton to Deshaun Peele. Luca Weber PAT good! Highland Springs 24-21 11:44 3Q (HS)99-yd kick return for touchdown for Tremaye Talbert. PAT no good! Highland Springs 30-21 9:46 3Q (HS)39-yd run from Shy're McKeiver. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good! Highland Springs 37-21 6:31 3Q (MHS)3-yd run from CJ Beasley. Luca Weber PAT good! Highland Springs 37-28 2:57 3Q (HS)12-yd run from D'Vonte Waller. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Highland Springs 44-28 9:58 4Q (HS)49-yd pass from D'Vonte Waller to Tremaye Talbert. Jayden Alshsekie PAT no good! Highland Springs 50-28 6:08 4Q (HS)1-yard run from Ahman Foster-Powell. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good! Highland Springs 57-28 3:59 4Q (HS)100-yd interception return for touchdown from Shaquez Cosby. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good! Highland Springs 64-28 1:11 4Q (HS)20-yd blocked punt return for touchdown from Shaquez Cosby. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good! Highland Springs 71-28

Players of the Game

Tremaye Talbert had 3 touchdowns against Maury in the Class 5 State Semifinals. Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

For Highland Springs it has to be none other than Tremaye Talbert. There is no doubt the Springers run game was the predominant theme and force of the Springer offense setting the tone and eating time off the clock. That said, there is no denying what Talbert did... Talbert had four touchdowns unofficially, three officially. One touchdown was brought back for a penalty. Talbert scored two 99-yard touchdowns, one on a punt return, one on a kickoff return. That kickoff return was big and sparked the Springers second half domination. Talbert also scored on a touchdown reception in the 4th quarter and had a pass breakup on defense! Quite the game for this young man! For Maury I got to give it up for Alvonte Lawton who was a beast at quarterback. This young man threw for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns! In that first half he was directly responsible for putting pressure on the Springers defense with big pass after big pass. He also made plays on the ground as he proved to be quite the challenge for the Springers defense.

Alvonte Lawton of Maury threw three touchdowns in a 28-71 loss to the Springers. Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

