Springers Grind Out 27-20 Win Over Manchester!

Fans had anticipated this matchup since April when the Region 5B final was cancelled due to Covid within the program. What fans who came to this meeting got was not a typical Highland Springs or Manchester game in the least bit. The beginning of the game it looked like it might be a Manchester day with the defense forcing the Springers to a 3 & out and the Lancers with that explosive big play capability was at the Highland Springs 20. In the first half that would be as close as the Lancers got to any sort of success. What ensued was a half of football dominated by the Springers holding a 20-0 lead at the half to the dismay of just about everyone in attendance. The Springers run game that was not much of a factor a week ago was the ticket to success on offense with Aziz Foster-Powell powering his way through the Lancer defense. The Springers had the ball 18 of the 24 minutes of the first half which just emphasizes the domination of the Springers offense, particularly the run game. When the Springers weren't taking it to the Lancers in the run game they were seeing yellow... as in flags from the refs for a number of penalties. The flags actually went both ways. The second half was another story, however. The Lancers came out firing in the second half outscoring the Springers 20-7. The hole the Lancers dug early they nearly came out of but the Lancers ran out of time. After the Lancers final touchdown the Lancers kicker pinned Highland Springs at their own 5. The Springers chipped away little by little taking time off the clock. Facing a 3rd & 3 the Lancer defense only needed to keep the Springers from a first down and maybe just maybe they would have one last chance. Aziz Foster-Powell who had been the workhorse for much of the game delivered the knockout with a 5-yard run for the first down. The Springers with a knee made history in their new stadium for a week ago they had their first game, this night they had their first win.

Springers going to work early.

1st Quarter Moments

Junior QB Cody Shelton, Virginia Tech bound Ramon Brown and Ty'ee Stephens combined for a little razzle dazzle action on the Lancers first offensive play that had the Lancers in business at the Springer 20 after the defense had shutdown the Springers first offensive possession. The Lancers do to penalties and a stout Spring defense sent them backwards from there, highlighted by a Miles Greene sack of Cody Shelton. The Springers leaned on Aziz Foster-Powell plenty on their 2nd possession of the game with 11 carries totaling nearly 60 yards.

2nd Quarter Moments

A drive that began in the first quarter ended in the 2nd quarter with Aziz Foster-Powell finishing up what he stared on a 4-yard run. At the 11:55 mark of he second quarter the Springers held a 7-0 lead. The Springers followed that up with shutting down the Lancers again and going back on the offensive. Aziz Foster-Powell touched the ball only five times on this possession while Khristian Martin was doing his part with 8 yards on the ground and three passes totaling 66 yards. There was no bigger pass for Martin than the 29-yarder faced with a 2nd & 15 that put the Springers on the Lancer 7. The Springers overcame multiple flags before Elijah Whitted scored from 8 yards out on a pitch from QB Khristian Martin.

Elijah Whited, destination... end zone!

Two minutes later the Springers were in the end zone again on a six play drive that saw Cam Sturdifen of Manchester breakup a Martin pass on 2nd & 6 but the Lancer defense could not disrupt the connection between Martin and Quanye Veney with just 12 seconds left in the half.

3rd Quarter Moments

The Lancers came out firing in the second half with a 42-yard return that set the Lancers up with great field position. Four plays later the Lancers were in the end zone with 10:24 to go in the 3rd on a 22-yard strike from Cody Shelton to Reggie Taylor. The Lancers were not going down without a fight. The Springers first possession was nothing to write home about and was actually painful to the offense with Aziz Foster-Powell limping off the field. After Aziz exited the game, Marcel Fleming was the go-to guy in the run game but he fumbled but able to recover. Manchester's next score did not come as quick as their first but they did cover 61 yards in 8 plays with Cody Shelton making plays with his feet in addition to that big arm with a 36-yard hookup with Ty'ee Stephens!

4th Quarter Moments

A heavy dose of Marcel Fleming carrying the ball that began in the third quarter finished in the fourth quarter with nearly 30 yards rushing on his possession alone. The Springers answered two Manchester touchdowns with their first score of the second half when Aziz Foster-Powell who had returned to the game scored from 7 yards out. For the first time in the second half the Springer defense silenced the Lancer offense and Manchester returned the favor. The Lancers down two touchdowns and time not on their side delivered in crunch time. Cam Sturdifen with his speed on display caught a pass on 3rd & 7 from Cody Sheltton and delivered a 79-yard touchdown! The Lancers were back within a touchdown of the Springers.

The Lancer defense needed a stop but that was easier said than done with Foster-Powell carrying the load like he had been all night. Backed up at their own 5, the Springers didn't just need to keep moving the ball but they could not afford a turnover at that end of the field. Foster-Powell carried the ball 3 times on this drive but none bigger than on 3rd & 3 for with another first down the Springers could take a knee and run out the clock.

Highland Springs 27, Manchester 20 - Scoring Time Score Score 11:55(2Q) 4-yard run from Aziz Foster-Powell. Jerel Dent PAT. Springers 7-0 2:31(2Q) 8-yard run from Elijah Whitted. Jerel Dent PAT. Springers 14-0 1:12(2Q) 1-yard pass from Khristian Martin to Quanye Veney. Jerel Dent PAT no good. Springers 20-0 10:24(3Q) 22-yard pass from Cody Shelton to Reggie Taylor. Jon Davis PAT. Springers 20-7 3:13(3Q) 36-yard pass from Cody Shelton to Ty'ee Stephens. Jon Davis PAT no good. Springers 20-13 9:50(4Q) 7-yard run from Aziz Foster-Powell. Jerel Dent PAT. Springers 27-13 2:59(4Q) 79-yard pass from Cody Shelton to Cam Sturdifen. Jon Davis PAT. Springers 27-20

Players of the Game

Typically I like to single out a defensive and offensive player but this go around I'm going to give it up to two offensive players. Khristian Martin showed progress from last week to this week completing 14 of 19 passes for 170 yards a touchdown. He will only get better but in this one he delivered on a consistent basis. Aziz Foster-Powell on the other hand was a beast with 131 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored twice. He was truly a workhorse for he Springers.

Coach Speak

