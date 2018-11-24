For the second time this season the Springers and Warriors met but this time around there was much more on the line... For the Warriors a win meant advancing to the state semifinals for the first time since 1999! A win for the Springers would mean their fourth straight state semifinal appearance. It was a cold gray day, the day after Thanksgiving... Neither team looked cold as they warmed up on the field. The Springers looked red hot and ready to roll while the Warriors were showing off their toughness by three of the Warriors going topless in warmups... When the game got underway however the Warriors offense was cold, the defense hot and the Springers... They just do what they do... For a better part of the first half it was a close game. 14-6 was the score for much of the first half till the Springers booted a field goal late to make it 17-6 at the half. In that first half the two exchanged scores early but a missed PAT by Henrico had the Springers ahead from start to finish. In that first half of play the Warriors defense played lights out holding the Springers to just two touchdowns, forcing them to three punts and recovering a fumble along with intercepting a Waller pass. In the second half the Warriors self destructed... Even though Henrico was on offense to start the second half, their offensive struggles continued. They could not convert on 4th & 9 on that first possession and their next two possessions ended with turnovers. In fact, most of the second half ended in turnovers for the Warriors and as they struggled on offense, their defense tired. Further complicating matters for Henrico was the numerous penalties all day long. Penalties continiously set the Warriors back and as the Warriors fell behind, their frustration grew. Frustration that led to more penalties. The Springers scored two second half touchdowns with an AJ Wells touchdown reception and Rayquan Smith touchdown run. The defense added a safety. The Springers played their game... They took advantage of penalties and turnovers while keeping the pressure on the Warriors offense. Highland Springs now looks ahead to next weeks state semifinals against either Maury or Indian River. For Henrico, their best season since 1999 ends at 10-2 with those two losses coming to Highland Springs.

1st Quarter Highlights

Jai'veon Smalls of Highland Springs hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass in Region 5B final. Rivals.com

The Warriors won the coin toss but chose to defer to the second half. Bad move on the part of the Warriors as on the first play from scrimmage D'Vonte Waller hit AJ Wells for a 60-yard touchdown! Just like that the Springers were up 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, the Warriors made their own splash with an 85-yard return by Lamontre Satterwhite... Rather than it being tied however, it was 7-6 due to a missed PAT. The two defenses stepped up and kept one another out of the end until the Springers third possession. That is when Highland Springs put together a 47-yard 3-play drive that saw Waller throw his second touchdown of the day... Jai'veon Smalls the recipient of this touchdown pass. Henrico could not respond to this scoring drive of Highland Springs. The Springers defense held Henrico to a 3 & out and it looked as though Henrico might return the favor. The Springers faced a 3rd & 6 when Waller pitched it to Rayquan Smith while getting hit mind you but the connection was made and netted 15 yards for the first.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Jahad Carter of Henrico had an interception of the Springers in the Region 5B final. Rivals.com

As we transitioned into the second quarter the Warriors had the ball on offense but fumbled it and Vershard Thomas came up with the ball for the Springers. Highland Springs returned the favor when Lamar Teal got to D'Vonte Waller forcing a fumble for which the Warriors would recover! The two teams exchanged punts with the Springers actually forcing two straight 3 & outs for the Warriors. Highland Springs had the ball on offense once again and overcame multiple penalties to get down to the 28 and that is when disaster struck for the Springers. D'Vonte Waller was hit and as he was hit he tossed it up in the air and Jahad Carter was in the right place at the right time to intercept the pass. Once again however the Warriors were forced to a 3 & out... On the snap to the punter, the ball was fumbled however and Highland Springs capitalized! With the ball at the Henrico 5, the Springers were held out of the end zone but they put points on the board with a field goal... 17-3 with less than a minute to go... That is how we went into halftime.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Henrico had the ball on offense to start the second half and it looked like the Warriors might have something going. Raquan Barksdale carried the ball three different times for the first down. They were also aided by a roughing the passer call against Highland Springs! Down at the 34, the Warriors could not convert the next first down... in fact the Springer defense held the Warriors to just one yard on the next series. D'Vonte Waller hit Ali Jennings on their first play of the third quarter with a 33-yard pass and followed that up with 10-yard pass to AJ Wells! That was followed up by a pitch to Shy're McKeiver for a gain of 13 yards. On the very next play Waller was sacked for a loss of 4 and two incomplete passes followed... The Springers went for a field goal attempt or so it appeared, that is until they faked it with Tremaye Talbert taking the hand off and picking up 6 yards but 8 short needed for the first down. The Springers would get the ball back no long thereafter. Henrico had the ball backed up to their own 14 and on 2nd & 4 Barksdale was picked off by Devyn Coles! It took the Springers just two plays to get to the end zone again with Waller and AJ Wells connecting for their second touchdown combo of the day with 1:36 to go in the quarter. Henrico got the ball back, three plays later they were giving it back to Highland Springs when Barksdale was hit and lost the ball.

4th Quarter Highlights

Rayquan Smith of Highland Springs, scored 2 touchdowns in Region 5B final. Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com)

Into the fourth quarter we went with the Springers at the Henrico 10 facing 2nd & 7 and it was Rayquan Smith punching it in for his first touchdown of the day! Then something I can honestly say I have never seen before in 20 years of going to games... The two teams getting chippy on the field, Khalil Finger obviously did or said something that the refs did not like for he threw his hat down. Finger proceeded to pick that hat up and put it on his head walking towards his sideline. The ref got his hat back and Finger was ejected from the game. After penalties were assessed the Warriors were backed up to their own end zone and that is all the Springers needed to get through the line and get the safety! 33-6 Springers lead continued to grow. The Springers got the ball back and marched 45 yards in 5 plays capped by Rayquan Smith scoring another touchdown! That drive was helped out by an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Warriors. After the touchdown however the lead was 40-6 in favor of Highland Springs... The very same score from their first meeting this season! Henrico's final drive of the game began from the 47 and saw John Neal getting a bulk of the carries. Henrico drove to the Highland Springs 23 with Neal seeing most of the action. but on 2nd & 8 the Warriors elected to go with the pass and that is when Hayden Vozar was intercepted by Devyn Coles! It would be Coles second interception of the day and effectively ended the game. The Springers ran off a few plays and then lined up in victory formation... The Springers were once again region champs and moving onto the state semifinals in Class 5 for a 4th straight season!

Highland Springs Springers 40, Henrico Warriors 6 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 11:41 1Q 60-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller to AJ Wells. PAT good. Highland Springs 7-0 11:28 1Q 85-yard kickoff return from Lamontre Satterwhite. PAT no good. Highland Springs 7-6 4:25 1Q 44-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller to Jai'veon Smalls. PAT good. Highland Springs 14-6 :24.3 2Q 20-yard Jayden Alsheskie field goal. Highland Springs 17-6 1:36 3Q 24-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller to AJ Wells. PAT good. Highland Springs 24-6 11:54 4Q 9-yard run from Rayquan Smith. PAT good. Highland Springs 31-6 10:26 4Q Safety Highland Springs 33-6 :12 4Q 31-yard run from Rayquan Smith. PAT good. Highland Springs 40-6

Players of the Game

While it was more or less a defensive battle, there is no discounting another great game from quarterback D'Vonte Waller of Highland Springs. With Henrico playing excellent defense for much of the game, this young man still managed to amass 206 yards passing and threw three touchdowns on the way. In a defensive battle, he was the spark, the fire on offense. As for the Warriors side of the ball... Where do you go? Defense allowed 40 again from the Springers and the offense really never got going. So I'm not going to single out one player but a few... Lamontre Satterwhite on that big 85-yard kickoff return for the only Henrico score of the day. Jahad Carter for another interception in what proved to be his final game as a Warrior. The Teal brothers who played relentlessly and showed the passion all game long you hope to see from your defense.

Extra Points