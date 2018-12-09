History was made today in more ways than one... Highland Springs completed their first undefeated season, from start to finish they were 15-0! Highland Springs also became the third team in VHSL history to win four straight state titles. The Springers join Phoebus who did it from 2008-2011 and Hampton who did so from 1995-1998! Stone Bridge made history too but for all the wrong reasons. Stone Bridge is the first team in VHSL history to lose 7 state title games! Early on it looked like we were in for a fight in this one. The Bulldogs and Springers duked it out for a quarter. Going into the second quarter the two teams were tied at 7. In the second quarter however one play might very well have changed the tide of this game. In the second quarter with a little over six minutes to go the Springers drove to the Stone Bridge one but could not punch it in. A credit to the Bulldogs defense given how deep and talented this Springer squad is. The Bulldogs took over on downs, quarterback Mason Tatum was throwing from his own end zone when he chose to throw the ball away with no viable options. It was a bad move on Tatum's part. With a receiver no where in sight, the Bulldogs were called for intentional grounding resulting in a safety! That broke the tie and 4 plays later the Springers were in the end zone. The Springers never looked back. The Springers would take a 23-7 lead into the half. Stone Bridge never gave up, they scored 3 second half touchdowns... in fact the Bulldogs outscored the Springers 19-14 in the second half but the damage was done. The damage was that one play that resulted in 9 points for the Springers. In a game decided by 11 points, the trajectory of this one can be traced back to that one bad decision. A decision that will haunt the Bulldogs and Tatum for that matter. That said, at 12-3 the Bulldogs can still hold their heads high. The Springers on the other hand are sky high... Winners of four straight state titles and although from one season to the next nothing is guaranteed... with the amount of talent coming back and up they could very well be in position to be the first team to win 5 straight state titles!

1st Quarter Highlights

Tai Felton scored the only Bulldog touchdown in the first half. Fred Ingham, Delbray.com

The Springers first possession was a forgettable one. The Springers were only able to get 16 yards out of 6 plays. D'Vonte Waller actually had a 54-yard run to the Stone Bridge 1 but it was called back for holding. The Springers were unable to recover and when they went to punt Eli Eggleston came in with the block. The Springers got the ball back a little more than two minutes later after the Bulldogs failed to get a first down. The Springers second possession proved to be better than the first... a lot better. In 3 plays the Springers had a touchdown... a 39-yard shot from D'Vonte Waller to Tremaye Talbert who was a difference maker last week against Maury. Stone Bridge had an answer for that. In 9 plays the Bulldogs drove 80 yards against a tough Springer defense. Mason Tatum and Tai Felton hooked up on a big 36-yard pass and they hooked up for a second time on a 16-yard pass. The Bulldogs tied it up 7-7. That is how the first quarter ended. The two teams were playing hard fought football but things were about to take that turn.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Shy're McKeiver had a touchdown on this day as he was part of a run game that totaled 185 yards. Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

We went into the second quarter with the Springers driving. Waller and Talbert hooked up again, this time for a 20-yard gain. From their own 48 the Springers just kept moving the ball, little by little driving all the way to the Bulldog 8. 1st & 10 from the 8 the Springers could not seem to penetrate that tough defensive line of the Bulldogs. Sam Rodelo had two stops, Mason Gordon had the stop on fourth down to force the turnover on downs. Now the Bulldogs were making plays out of their own end zone with the ball at the one. The Springer defense brought it and Mason Tatum made the poor choice to throw the ball away... to an area of the field where there was no receiver. The refs called intentional grounding resulting in a safety. Springers took their second lead of the night and never looked back. 4 plays later the Springers would again be putting points on the board. Waller and the Springers found a lot of success through the air in this one. Waller hit AJ Wells with a 29-yard pass on the first play and on 3rd & 9 Ahmad Foster-Powell broke off an 11-yard run for the score. In mere minutes the Springers had gone from a tie to a 9-point lead! The Springers defense held Stone Bridge to a turnover on downs. The Springers took over at their own 18 and in 4 plays the Springers were back in the end zone! Waller first hit Ahmad Foster-Powell with a 21-yard pass and followed that up with a 34-yard pass to AJ Wells! From 27 yards out Shy're McKeiver scored his first touchdown of the day! Boom, another Springer touchdown... Then to make matters worse an onside kick was touched by Stone Bridge and the Springers recovered it. The Springers last possession of the first half resulted in no touchdown or first down. Instead the Springers would punt with Stone Bridge's Jared Cole getting one run in before the half would expire.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Christian White of Highland Springs had an interception in the third quarter. Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com)

Stone Bridge had the ball to start the second half and things looked good early moving the ball 40 yards with Nick Mell rushing for 20 of those yards on 4 carries. The problem is Mason Tatum is intercepted by Christian White on 2nd & 8 thus ending a promising drive. The Bulldogs returned the favor when Tai Felton intercepted Waller ending a 7-play, 48 yard drive. On this possession Waller and Tremaye Talbert hooked up yet again, this one a big 60-yard pass! Tai Felton who intercepted the Springers had a big third quarter as he would score the Bulldogs second touchdown of the day. In fact, it was Felton who picked up 32 yards on a Tatum pass and 3 plays later it was a 46-yard shot to the end zone! The Bulldogs went for two but they could not convert. The Springers respond with a 3-play, 50 yard drive that took less than a minute! The Springers were aided by a pass interference call but Waller to AJ Wells for 19 yards to the end zone is what kept the pressure on the Bulldogs.

4th Quarter Highlights

Nick Mell scored late in the fourth quarter to keep the Bulldogs hopes alive. Rivals.com

Entering the fourth quarter the Springers held a 30-13 lead over the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs were not going away however... Payton Hunter and Mason Tatum were making plays and a pass interference call against the Springers certainly helped. Jared Cole nearly broke off a touchdown run but the Springers Suirad Ware, the Springers leading tackler kept that from happening. Mason Tatum flexed his muscle pushing through the Springers to get to the goal line of Highland Springs. It took the Bulldogs four attempts to get in the end zone but they finally got in with a Nick Mell punching it in. The Bulldogs trailed by just 10 with nearly 8 minutes to go. Ahmad Foster-Powell saw a bulk of the load carrying on the Springers time consuming drive! The Bulldogs got the ball back with 2:45 to go in the game and a minuter later they were back in the end zone. Quick passes with the Bulldogs receivers getting out of bounds to stop the clock certainly helped. Jared Cole had one of the best catches of the day when he snagged a catch with one hand and still got in the end zone! Boom, Bulldog touchdown... Shaquezz Cosby blocked the PAT but this touchdown was proof positive they were not giving up despite the limited time on the clock. The Bulldogs attempted an onside kick but they failed to recover. Highland Springs would run off a few plays just eating time off the clock. Victory was in hand! The Springers when 37-26 to become the third team to win 4 straight state titles while Stone Bridge becomes the first team to lose 7 state title games!

Highland Springs 37, Stone Bridge 26 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 4:50 1Q 39-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller to Tremaye Talbert. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Highland Springs 7-0 2:05 1Q 16-yard pass from Mason Tatum to Tai Felton. Hayden Baron PAT good. Tie 7-7 6:00 2Q Safety Highland Springs 9-7 4:37 2Q 11-yard run from Ahmad Foster-Powell. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Highland Springs 16-7 1:47 2Q 27-yard run from Shy're McKeiver. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Highland Springs 23-7 1:46 3Q 46-yard pass from Mason Tatum to Tai Felton. 2-point conversion fails. Highland Springs 23-13 :59 3Q 19-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller to AJ Wells. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Highland Springs 30-13 7:56 4Q 1-yard run from Nick Mell. Hayden Baron PAT good! Highland Springs 30-20 2:52 4Q 3-yard run from Ahmad Foster-Powell. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Highland Springs 37-20 1:46 4Q 34-yard pass from Mason Tatum to Jared Cole. Hayden Baron PAT blocked. Highland Springs 37-26

Bulldog Players of the Game

Mason Tatum was one of the stars of this championship loss for the Bulldogs. Fred Ingham, Delbray.com

For the Bulldogs I had my eye on three players... Mason Tatum overcame that critical mistake in the second quarter and still finished strong. Tatum at quarterback completed 13 of 24 throwing for 257 yards and 3 touchdowns! He helped the Bulldogs stay in the fight when it would have been very easy to mail it in. Tai Felton came up big for the Bulldogs with plays on offense and defense! Felton hooked up with Tatum 5 times for 136 yards receiving including two touchdowns. Felt seemingly was there to make the big catch all game long. He also had an interception in the second half that helped the Bulldogs start to dig into their deficit. Speaking of defense... How about the play of Paul Moore? This young man recorded 9 tackles against the Springers as he was constantly flying in and making a tackle. In some cases he had to come from behind to catch the speedy Springers but it was indicative of the Bulldogs play, never giving up.

Springer Players of the Game

Tremaye Talbert playing in his first championship game shined on this day. Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

On defense, to no surprise Christian White led the team in tackles. This senior recorded 7 tackles against the Bulldogs but he was not alone by any stretch of the imagination as Tavarus Short had 6. With these two attacking the Bulldogs offense, you can see why it was hard to sustain offensive success at times. On offense D'Vonte Waller at quarterback finishes his Springer career just like his predecessor Juwan Carter... with two state titles. Waller was all smiles after the game and why shouldn't he be? Completing 16 of 27 passes, Waller threw for 277 yards and had 2 touchdowns! 1 of those touchdowns went to Tremaye Talbert who finished with 132 yards receiving on 5 catches. A great finish to this young mans season and career at Highland Springs. Talbert has been a difference maker over the years in a variety of ways from special teams to the receiving game! It must be sweet to win this one however as due to injury he could not play the last two years.

