It's Sports Talk PLUS - Sat. March 24, 2018 Episode with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young.

The fellas put a bow on the 2017-18 VHSL High School Basketball season, go over the Elite Eight with Final Four Picks in NCAA Basketball, each go on a mini rant and do their MLB Baseball Over/Under picks.

Want to get involved with the video show? Drop us a line at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.