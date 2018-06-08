Going into last Friday’s Region 6C championship game, Lake Braddock hadn’t lost to a Virginia school all season long.

That changed that day, as Patriot District rival West Springfield topped the Bruins 7-1.

Exactly one week later, the Spartans not only repeated that feat, but they ended the Bruins’ season with a 6-2 victory in the Class 6 semifinals at Deep Run High School.

The win puts West Springfield (21-7) into Saturday’s Class 6 championship game, where it’ll face defending state champion Western Branch (19-6).

Early on in Friday’s game, it appeared Lake Braddock (21-5) was set to avenge its regional setback to the Spartans.

The Bruins strung together four consecutive two-out singles in the top of the first inning against Spartans starter Calvin Pastel, with Jack Darcy and Matt Buschman contributing RBI base hits to give them a 2-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Lake Braddock, there wasn’t much to get excited about after that.

Pastel would surrender just three more hits on the afternoon, keeping the Bruins’ potent lineup off balance with a lethal fastball/slider combination. After throwing a complete game against the Bruins in the region title game, he went six innings this time around, striking out six and walking three before giving way to Kyle Martin to start the seventh.

“I started off [the game] a little too amped up,” Pastel said. “I always seem to do that against [Lake Braddock]. They have a lot of good hitters, but once I settled down I was able to keep them off balance just enough.”

Pastel was backed up by an opportunistic West Springfield offense, which benefitted from a mixture of timely hitting and Lake Braddock miscues to break the game open in the middle innings.

In the third, Nick Johnson’s single to right field tied the game at 2-apiece. Brett Stallings followed that up with an RBI double to left field that gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead and chased Bruins starter Connor Glynn after just 2 2/3 innings of work.

Lake Braddock coach Jody Rutherford then brought in sidearm reliever Brad Burgee, but Stallings would steal third base and ultimately come home on a fielding error by second baseman Ryan Baker to make it 4-2.

The fourth inning was perhaps the final nail in the Bruins’ coffin. With two outs and two runners on base, Johnson lifted a high fly ball to center field off reliever Lyle Miller-Green. Bruins center fielder Will Reid misplayed the ball, it fell to the ground, and both runners came in to score to put the Spartans up 6-2.

Reid’s gaffe was the last of four errors Lake Braddock made on the afternoon. Just two of West Springfield’s six runs in the game were earned.

“When you play [Lake Braddock], you’ve gotta be aggressive and put the ball in play,” West Springfield coach Jason Olms said. “They have an outstanding pitching staff, but we were able to hit the ball hard and had a few breaks go our way as a result.”

This will be West Springfield’s first appearance in the state championship game since 2010.

In Friday’s first semifinal matchup, Micah Brown’s walk-off single lifted Western Branch to a 6-5 victory over Thomas Dale in eight innings.

The Bruins—who will be playing for their third state title in five seasons in Saturday’s 2 p.m. showdown with West Springfield—trailed the Knights by two runs early in the game. But a four-run fourth inning put them in the drivers seat.

First, Jalen Perez’s two-run triple to left-center field tied the game at 3-all. Brown immediately followed that with an RBI triple of his own, and eventually came around to score on Connor Butler’s RBI double down the left-field line.

Thomas Dale (14-9) immediately responded with a pinch-hit RBI double by Johnny Oates to tie the game at 5 in the top of the fifth, setting the stage for Brown’s eventual heroics.



