The 2nd Annual Spartan MLK Classic featured matchups between NoVA schools. We recap all five games here. Look for a premium Prospect Watch as well.

Fairfax 59 National Christian Academy 54

Margad Choijilsuren

Fairfax High School trailed National Christian Academy by 10 at halftime but used an 18-2 run in the 3rd quarter to pull away to win 59-54. Senior Margad Choijilsuren was selected Player of the Game after finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Cam Love added 18 points for the Lions including some clutch free throws in the final minute. National Christian Academy (Md) appeared to have the wrong uniforms on in the 1st half but they seemed to play better with the makeshift uniform combo taking a 34-24 lead at halftime. After they changed to their regular blue uniforms in the 2nd half they seem to leave their ability to hit shots until the 4th quarter. Haki Muhammed was hot from behind the ark and he finished with 21 points. Austin Trout added 14 points and Tyrone Watts had 10.

W.T. Woodson 49 Woodbridge 36

Theo Burke

Theo Burke scores all 15 of his points in the final quarter to lead W.T Woodson to a to a 49-36 win over Woodbridge. @ the Spartan MLK Classic. Burke somehow was not selected Game MVP by the Spartan panel even though he was games leading scorer and led the Cavaliers in rebounding with nine while leading the team in assists. The game was close until the fourth quarter when Burke put the team on his back and took over the 4th quarter. Bryce Donovan subbed in for his brother Sean Donovan and was selected game MVP after scoring 10 points with seven rebounds. Owen Lathrop had 13 Tarian Stewart-Clark led Woodbridge with 10 points.



Edison 68 Colonial Forge 37

Edison defeated Colonial Forge 68-37 in the 3rd matchup at the Spartan MLK Classic. Junior Teddy Morgan was one of three players in double-figures with 22 points. He also had nine rebounds, four assists and a couple of blocks. At one point in the 4th quarter, Morgan with 22 points had equaled the entire Colonial Forge team total (59-22) before exiting the game with an injury. University of Connecticut football recruit Nader Chirchi converted back-to-back baskets in the 3rd quarter to pretty much put the game out of reach 44-19. Chirchi totaled 12 points, six boards and another half a dozen block shots. Colonial Forge received seven points and seven boards from sophomore Xavier Wilson and senior Elijah Wise made two 3-pointers.

Wakefield 62 West Springfield 42

Wakefield spoiled the celebration party for the Spartan MLK Classic host school West Springfield with a 62-42 win. Kobe Davis scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the 1st quarter for the Warriors who led by 10 (18-8) after the 1st eight minutes. Davis also had seven boards and at-least four steals. Senior Seth Langford added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Warriors two point guards B.J. Willis (5-foot-7) and Jeremiah Poole (5-foot-8) combined for only four points but they applied menacing pressure in the passing lanes leading to turnovers. Poole and Willis had nearly 10 combined steals between the two of them and thee here thefts led to easy layups on the offensive end. West Springfield was led by Sophomore Robin Casapao with17 points while junior Jeremiah Hightower added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hayfield 76 Potomac 34