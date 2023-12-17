Day Field at Randolph-Macon in Ashland was the setting for the annual Big River Rivalry. You could not ask for better weather or a better setting for this annual event put on by the Touchdown Club of Richmond with proceeds going to Feed More, The Richmond Fisher House and Virginia Home for Boys & Girls. The setting? Springer band rocking the beats, sometimes overshadowed by the sounds of trains roaring down the rails parallel to Centre Street or just a crowd that came out for one more football game. The smell of food emanating from the food truck on the home side, a distinguishable smell of onion rings and other wonderful eats. Adding to the ambiance of this annual farewell to the season were two legendary coaches of the Richmond/Central Region in Loren Johnson of Highland Springs who last week was in Charlottesville with his Springers playing for a state title and the departing Manchester Lancers coach of the last 25 seasons... Tom Hall. It was all part of a game that provided plenty of theatrics, big plays, hard hits and another chapter to the Big River Rivalry.

South squad with QB Matthew Layman of Powhatan taking the snap flanked by two RB's.

Big River Rivalry History Year Winner Score Loser 2013 North 35-34 South 2014 North 28-27 South 2015 South 26-10 North 2016 North 59-14 South 2017 South 36-16 North 2018 North 25-13 South 2019 South 20-19 North 2022 North 33-21 South 2023 South 34-14 North

1st Quarter Action

After one quarter of play you would hardly think the South would be the victor on this day. The South was in the red zone twice and came away with no points. The South drives were fueled by a host the run game of Devin Bryant (Manchester) & Kesean Henderson (Hopewell) in addition to multiple hookups between Ryley Justus (Matoaca) & Nick Tyree (Thomas Dale). The heroes for the North on the blocked field goals were Javion Randall (Henrico) & Da'Ron Thomas (John Marshall). The saving grace for the South was the inability of the North to find any success on offense themselves. The South defense made an early statement when Eli Candia (Manchester) broke up or in this case blocked a Jadyn Reece (Douglas Freeman) on the first play of the game. Candia brought the pressure on the North's second possession of the game as the South forced two 3 & outs before the North ever got their first, first down on their final possession of the quarter.

2nd Quarter Action

The North survived the first quarter and early on looked as though they might take the second quarter. Henry Omohundro (St. Christopher) recovered a fumbled ball forced by Hunter Ostein (Mechanicsville) after the South had the ball again moving down field behind two receptions from Pierre Edmonds (Huguenot). With a short field to work with the North got the first TD of the day when QB Jadyn Reece (Douglas Freeman) took it in from 12 yards out on second down.

That would be as good as it would get for the North, however, in the second quarter. The first to strike but the South struck more. Bouncing back from the early deficit the South put together a 58-yard drive on 7 plays that saw Robert Boyd IV (Cosby), Will Managbanag (James River), Kesean Henderson (Hopewell) and Devin Bryant (Manchester) all touch the ball. It was Devin Bryant who was the first player from the South to find the end zone from four yards out.

The South defense rose to the occasion forcing another 3 & out for the North with Donovan Cooper (Hopewell) & Khalial Parham (Dinwiddie) closing in on the QB for the sack on first down. When the offense was on the field again it only took them 5 plays to move the ball 72 yards! The most impressive play of this drive would not stand. That is when a lateral pass had Devin Bryant (Manchester) scoring his second TD of the day. A flag brought it back but it was exciting to watch unfold. The South could not be stopped though, of course it did not hurt that the North was hit with a penalty for a a facemask. Scoring the second touchdown of the day for the South would be QB Ryley Justus.

The South forced a turnover on downs to end the first half when Patrick Scott (Hopewell) got to Daniel Viener (Mills Godwin). The South had missed opportunities in the first quarter and fell behind early but went into the half up 14-7.

3rd Quarter Action

The theme of the third quarter might as well have been turnovers. The North tied it up when Javion Randall (Henrico) intercepted a pass and returned it to the house for a 48 yard touchdown.

How would the South respond? 60 yards on 9 plays, that's how. The South overcame a penalty and saw Donovan Jefferson (Meadowbrook) and Devin Bryant (Manchester) getting it done on the ground while Nick Tyree continued to be the target of whoever was lined up at QB be it Ryley Justus (Matoaca) or Matthew Layman (Powhatan). With the ball at the 5 yard line of the North, Kamari Harrison of Prince George scored with arm extended to make sure the ball got to the end zone.

Back to that turnover theme... The North fumbled and pouncing on it was Patrick Scott of Hopewell. With the ball at the North 21 it took just 5 plays for the South to score their fourth TD of the day. Devin Bryant (Manchester) got it done on the ground and the South was aided by penalties for offsides and pass interference as well. With the ball at the 6 yard line of the North it was a quarterback keeper for 5 yards followed by a TD run from Robert Boyd IV (Cosby).

Then came the turnover theme... A reverse for 13 yards followed by a pass of 10 yards to Jordan Edwards (Varina) had the North moving in the right direction but it would not sustain, not with Devin Anderson's (Meadowbrook) interception of Jadyn Reece (Douglas Freeman). While the North offense struggled as they would turn it over on defense, the defense forced to 3 & out's to put the brakes on the South scoring drives.

4th Quarter Action

Defense was on full display in this matchup of North & South or Capital & Colonial District versus Central & Dominion Districts. The North went 3 & out again after a holding call set them back. Naseer Smith (Varina) recovered 8 yards but Gabe Jones of Prince George came through with pass breakup on third down squashing the drive. One could make a case that the South defense was the true MVP of the game locking down the offense, eliminating the big plays and holding the North offense to just 151 yards! Eli Candia (Manchester) who had been terrorizing the North from the start set the North back on their second possession of the quarter with a loss of 4 when he got to Jadyn Reece (Douglas Freeman). An incomplete pass and a false start call just dug the North deeper into a hole. While the defense continued to shine for the North, the offense put one more touchdown on the board. A 6-play, 55-yard drive that saw Rashaad Lewis (LC Bird) with his first carry of the day (9 yards) and a 29-yard pass for a first down as the South kept coming. At the North 21 Donovan Jefferson (Meadowbrook) touched the ball twice on runs but none bigger than the 9 yard run to the end zone to put the South up 34-14.

Kamari Harrison (Prince George) & Robert Boyd IV (Cosby) carried the load on the South final possession of the game but on 4th & 15 the South elected to punt. The North did not have enough time to mount any comeback but they could put another score on the board but it was not meant to be. Backed up at their own 2 yard like Ethan Viers (James River) came through with the sack. The dagger was when Jadyn Reece (Douglas Freeman) was intercepted by Omaree Morris (Powhatan) to put a bow on the Big River Rivalry as the South could simply take a knee and run out the clock.

South 34, North 14 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (2Q) 9:08 12-yard run from Jadyn Reece. Patrico Caracamo PAT. 7-0 North (2Q) 5:23 4-yard run from Devin Bryant. Connor Bates PAT. 7-7 South (2Q) 1:12 1-yard run from Ryley Justus. Connor Bates PAT. 14-7 South (3Q) 10:30 48-yard pick 6 from Javion Randall. Patrico Caracamo PAT. 14-14 North (3Q) 7:27 5-yard run from Kamari Harrison. Connor Bates PAT. 21-14 South (3Q) 4:06 1-yard run from Robert Boyd IV. PAT no good. 27-14 South (4Q) 8:21 9-yard run from Donovan Jefferson. Connor Bates PAT. 34-14 South

Players of the Game

For the victorious South squad the MVP went to Powhatan QB Matthew Layman who completed 8 of 13 for 136 yards. Thomas Dale wideout Nick Tyree had 5 catches for 71 yards. The defense was relentless led by Kenyez Mungro-Johnson of Colonial Heights who led the team in tackles and Ethan Viers of James River who had 4 tackles plus half a sack. Donovan Cooper of Hopewell had 1.5 sacks to go with his 3 tackles. Patrick Scott of Hopewell had a fumble recovery to go with his 3 tackles. Devin Anderson of Meadowbrook & Omaree Morris of Powhatan each had a interception with Morris INT icing the game once and for all.

On the North side the MVP went to Henrico's Javion Randall who had a pick-6, a blocked field goal and 3 tackles. He was a bright spot on a defense that allowed the South to rack up 34 points. Malakiah Moore of Varina and Rae'Qon Taylor of Highland Springs led the North squad in tackles with 5 each. Mechanicsville's Hunter Ostein had the only sack of the game for the North plus he forced a fumble and had 4 tackles himself. On offense Daniel Viener of Mills Godwin had the better day passing completing 4 of his 5 passes for 53 yards. QB Jadyn Reece, however, did score the lone offensive TD for the North on his way to 18 yards rushing and 57 yards passing despite completing just 3 of his 12 passes.

Post Game Nuggets