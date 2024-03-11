RICHMOND — It took 46 years, but it finally happened. The South Lakes boys basketball team rode a 23-point performance by Jordan Scott and a suffocating defense to a 65-39 victory over Patriot in the VHSL Class 6 state championship game at VCU's Siegel Center on Saturday afternoon. At last, the program that produced former NBA star Grant Hill and churned out Division I collegiate prospects too numerous to list has its first state title. “I’m a little numb right now," Seahawks head coach Mike Desmond said. “I'm extremely proud of these guys. ... That is a great team that we just played and beat.” South Lakes (26-2) started fast and encountered very little resistance en route to avenging an 83-72 loss to the Pioneers (24-5) on Dec. 19. In that contest, Patriot's Tey Barbour, Isaiah Vick and Dezmond Hopkins combined to score 57 points, with Barbour pouring in 23 and Vick and Hopkins going for 17 each. They combined to shoot a blistering 19 of 32 (59%) from the floor. On Saturday, that trio was held to 25 points on a combined 5-for-25 (20%) shooting. Seahawks forward Aiden Billings attributed much of that dramatic difference in production to a change in his squad's defensive strategy against Vick, a 6-foot-7 wing who the Pioneers run many of their offensive sets through. "We just had me and Jordan [Scott] switch," Billings explained. "We had Jordan guard Vick [this time], and I was just guarding Mekhi [Dillard]. We knew [Dillard] wouldn't shoot very well, so we were kind've just playing 2-on-1 on Vick more than guarding [Dillard]." Dillard mustered seven points on the afternoon, with five coming in the third period when his squad was already trailing by double-digits. With the 6-5 Scott using his length and athleticism to fluster Vick and the physical 6-3, 285-pound Billings providing help when needed, the Pioneers' star finished with just five points and three rebounds—well below his season averages of 14.4 and seven. He connected on just 1 of 7 field-goal attempts and went just 2 for 8 from the free-throw line. "Last game he killed us," Scott said of Vick. "I took that personally." Scott played like a man possessed from the start. He scored 10 points in the first quarter to buoy South Lakes to a 15-8 lead, then poured in 11 during the third period as that advantage grew to as much as 16, 42-26, with 5:18 to go in the stanza.

South Lakes’ Sol Vita (1) lays the ball up during Saturday afternoon’s VHSL Class 6 boys basketball state championship game at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Vita finished with 10 points in the Seahawks’ 65-39 win. (Devin Payne, VirginiaPreps.com)

In between Scott's big offensive quarters, Seahawks point guard Brian Kennedy tallied 11 of his 16 points in the second period. His buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing gave South Lakes a 33-23 edge at halftime. "That's how it works every game," Kennedy said. "They try to stop somebody and somebody else takes over. [Scott] was double-teamed, and we're used to it by now, so everybody knows when to step up." Ultimately, it was the Seahawks' defense that put a punctuation mark on the win, holding Patriot without a field goal (0 for 10) in the fourth quarter. The Pioneers' lone points in the frame came on free throws by Vick and Abe Halim. “You gotta score to win varsity basketball games,” Patriot head coach Sherman Rivers said. “We just did not score.” Barbour paced the Pioneers with 11 points, while Hopkins scored nine. Sol Vita contributed 10 points to South Lakes' cause. "It's great," Billings said, trying to find the words to describe the landmark victory. "Being the first [South Lakes] team to be able to win a state championship is awesome. Doing that is surreal. ... I can't really believe it, but it's amazing." The Seahawks finished the season on an 18-game winning streak, which included a 52-41 win over two-time defending state champion Hayfield in the state semifinals on March 1. Patriot 8 15 14 2 — 39 South Lakes 15 18 15 17 — 65 Patriot (24-5): Dezmond Hopkins 9, Mekhi Dillard 7, Tey Barbour 11, Isaiah Vick 5, Carter Crumity 2, Ryan Keenan 0, Carson Cook 0, Trey Penniz 0, Kai Wilcox 0, Abe Halim 5, Mike Maynes 0, Jeremy Hanton 0, Jamison Ross 0, Ethan Kacouu 0. Totals: 10 17-24 39. South Lakes (26-2): Sol Vita 10, Tyler Andre 3, Brian Kennedy 16, Jordan Scott 23, Aiden Billings 6, C.J. Kemmerer 0, James Zschunke 0, John Clarke 0, Toshi Elston 0, Alec Saunders 0, David Rochester 7, Jordan Corry 0, Merrick Rillstone 0. Totals: 24 14-21 65. 3-pointers: Patriot 2 (Dillard, Vick). South Lakes 3 (Scott 2, Kennedy).

South Lakes Postgame Press Conference:

South Lakes Seahawks Press Conference following their 65-39 victory over Patriot in the VHSL Class 6 State Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. Speaking from left to right - Aiden Billings, Coach Mike Desmond, Brian Kennedy and Jordan Scott.

Postgame Interview with South Lakes Head Coach Mike Desmond:

South Lakes head coach Mike Desmond speaks with VirginiaPreps.com’s Matthew Hatfield following his team’s 65-39 victory over Patriot in the VHSL Class 6 State Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.

Postgame Interview with South Lakes’ Jordan Scott:

South Lakes junior Jordan Scott speaks with VirginiaPreps.com’s Matthew Hatfield following his team’s 65-39 victory over Patriot in the VHSL Class 6 State Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. Scott led the Seahawks with a game-high 23 points and five rebounds as they claimed the first state title in program history.

Class 6 Girls Championship - Manchester 51, Thomas Dale 42

Manchester players and coaches celebrate after defeating Thomas Dale 51-42 for the VHSL Class 6 girls basketball state championship on Saturday afternoon at the Siegel Center in Richmond. (Devin Payne, VirginiaPreps.com)

In the first game of the day, the Manchester girls basketball team started fast and then held off a series of second-half runs to topple Thomas Dale for its first state title in program history. The Lancers built a 28-16 halftime edge behind balanced scoring and a stifling defense. Mia Woolfolk scored seven of her team-best 15 points in the first half, while Leah Hampton tallied eight of her 14. Defensively, Manchester (27-2) held the Knights to a 6-for-26 (23%) effort from the field over the first two quarters, which included a paltry 2-of-14 (14%), four-point output in the second stanza. "A lot of people have talked about the margin of victory that we've had all year," said Lancers head coach Rasheed Wright, whose squad won by an average of 47.7 points per contest this season and scored 80 points or more 10 times. "But I think everybody really just missed the boat there. ... We play defense." Dale (24-2) was able to get back in the game courtesy of a 10-3 run over the final 2:44 of the third period. Syvannah Dawson collected seven of her 11 points during the outburst, including sinking a 3-pointer to get it started. Zoe Foster, who also finished with 11 points on the afternoon, drained a 15-footer just before the buzzer to pull the Knights within 40-35. Dale drew as close as 40-37 on a layup by Alexandria Broadus less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Knights were still within striking distance, 48-42, with just under three minutes left to play, but Manchester clamped down and forced four turnovers in the final 2:08 to secure the victory.

Manchester’s Rayne Wright (left) dribbles past Thomas Dale’s Khya Epps during Saturday’s VHSL Class 6 girls basketball state championship game at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Wright’s Lancers won 51-42. (Devin Payne, VirginiaPreps.com)

"We take pride in holding teams to under 10 points in quarters," Wright said. "We collected quarters this year where teams didn't score over 10 points. That was our main focus." Dale head coach Pamela Walker pointed to her squad's uneven performance at both ends of the floor, along with Manchester's defense, as the primary factors in the defeat. "We executed in spots, and in some spots we didn't" she said. "We knew we had to come in and execute and stick to our gameplan. And that becomes a little bit more difficult when we see the aggressive-style defense that we saw from Manchester." The Knights, whose only losses this season came at the hands of the Lancers, shot just 16 for 57 (28%). While they won the rebounding battle 37-32, they committed nine of their 12 turnovers in the contest during the pivotal first and fourth periods, where they were outscored by a combined 28-19 After falling to Madison 49-46 in last year's championship game, there was a feeling of euphoria in the Manchester locker room on Saturday. "It's amazing being a part of history," Woolfolk said. "You can't ask for more." "It's indescribable," added Hampton, a fellow senior. "It's great to go out like this." Thomas Dale 12 4 19 7 — 42 Manchester 17 11 12 11 — 51 Thomas Dale (24-2): Nylah Wilson 7, Syvannah Dawson 11, Alexandria Broadus 8, Timani Harris 3, Zoe Foster 11, Londyn Ferguson 0, Khya Epps 0, Aniyah Foster 2. Totals: 16 8-12 42. Manchester (27-2): Finley Weaver 9, Leah Hampton 14, Rayne Wright 8, Madison Smith 5, Mia Woolfolk 15, Mya Adkinson 0, Tristan Shakers 0. Totals: 18 8-11 51. 3-pointers: Thomas Dale 2 (Dawson, Harris). Manchester 7 (Hampton 4, Weaver 3).

Manchester Postgame Press Conference:

Manchester Lancers Press Conference following their 51-42 victory over Thomas Dale in the VHSL Class 6 State Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. Speaking from left to right - Leah Hampton, Coach Rasheed Wright, Mia Woolfolk and Rayne Wright.

Thomas Dale Postgame Press Conference: