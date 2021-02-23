VirginiaPreps - Smythe's Big Day Key to Norfolk Academy's 36-6 Win Over Nansemond-Suffolk

Norfolk Academy took down Nansemond-Suffolk 36-6 to open the spring seasons for both teams, and Norfolk Academy QB David Smythe, a first-time starter, was key to the rout of the Saints.

Smith threw for 176 yards and three scores, while also running for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Norfolk Academy held a shutout until George Pettaway, rated the No. 108 prospect nationally in the Class of 2022 by Rivals, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:22 left. Pettaway, a four-star recruit. was held to 136 yards in the loss.