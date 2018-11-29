Last season, Caroline High School’s boys basketball team went 20-4 and won both the Battlefield District’s regular season and tournament championships. It was the school’s first district title since 2004, as well as its highest win total since going 22-2 that year.

If Thursday night’s season-opening performance at Patrick Henry-Ashland is any indication, then the Cavaliers don’t appear ready to fade back into obscurity any time soon.

Mykai Smith scored 22 points, and the Cavaliers had four other players score in double figures as they throttled the host Patriots 81-56.

“We got off to a good start [tonight], and that was key,” Caroline coach Antoine Johnson said. “That’s what we want to do—jump on teams and play fast.”

Caroline played extremely fast for much of the first half, using its full-court pressure defense to force Patrick Henry into turnovers that often led directly to fast-break points. The Cavaliers built a 22-10 advantage after a quarter, and their lead ballooned to as much as 30, 42-12, with four minutes left in the first half before settling at 48-28 going into intermission.

The Patriots were able to scrap their way back into the game in the third quarter, cutting it to 56-46 on Tysen Brown’s three-point play with 3:09 remaining in the period. Physical forward Camden Byrd was the driving force in their rally, totaling 15 of his team-high 22 points in the second and third quarters.

“For the first quarter-and-a-half, we were good,” Johnson said. “Then we got out of our element and started doing things that we wouldn’t normally do. I know [Patrick Henry coach Randy Anderson] is not going to let his kids quit, and they didn’t.”

Thanks to Smith, who scored nine points in the third quarter, Patrick Henry would get no closer. The senior guard’s long 3-pointer and pair of layups helped Caroline rebuild its lead to 67-49 by the start of the final stanza.

Koby Metz (11 points) and Colonial Beach transfer Tejahn Whiting (16) each scored five points to pace the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.

Brothers Kaylen and Jaylen Taylor were the other two Caroline players to reach double figures, tallying 15 and 10 points respectively. Jaylen Taylor also racked up seven of the Cavaliers’ 18 steals on the night.

In total, Caroline forced 30 Patrick Henry turnovers.

“I’ve got several guys on this team that I can trust with the ball, and they all stepped up for us in one way or another after [Patrick Henry] made their run,” Johnson said. “Mykai Smith, Jaylen Taylor, Kaylen Taylor—they’ve all been with me for a few years now. I’ve got complete trust in them to step up when we need them to.”







