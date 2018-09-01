Where to even start? For starters there is Coach Troy Taylor returning to Bird where he once played coaching in his first Battle of Chester. Coaching against a team he is familiar with from his days at Meadowbrook. Then there is Mother Nature... She got in the way yesterday... Originally this game was to be played tonight but the fear of severe weather they moved it up a day... Then on Thursday lightening and storms squashed that plan and thus it was played tonight after all... Was it worth the wait? I guess it depends on who you ask...

1st Quarter Highlights

Chris Tyree of Thomas Dale Rivals.com

Early on it looked like the Knight were still carrying the swagger from last years win over the Skyhawks and their 38-0 win over Cosby last week... The Knights defense held Bird to a 3 & out on the Skyhawks first possession of the night. As always happens in a neighborhood rivalry there was a little scuffle early on... In fact, there was a lot of pushing all night long from both teams but they played on. The Skyhawks made a big splash early on the Knights first possession of the night when Jamon Battle went up and intercepted a Jasiah Williams pass. That interception however was nullified by a defensive pass interference call for pushing off. That paved the way for the first score of the night when Chris Tyree punched it in for a 13-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. Last week Jaden Payoute did not play... On this night he played his butt off and served notice early he would be a force to reckon with when he lined up at quarterback and took off running around the Dale defense for a 78 yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. Early on it looked as though it would be one of those back and forth games as DeAngelo Gray of Dale then took the kick and returned it 76 yards for a score! LC Bird fired back... it took them 73 yard but between Tre Mason and Jaden Payoute, this dynamic duo got it done. Tre had 33 yards alone on this possession but it was Jaden Payoute scoring from 30 yards out on another quarterback keeper. As the first quarter drew to a close, it seemed we had ourselves an offensive race. Jasiah Williams of Thomas Dale had two runs totaling nearly 40 yards but went to the sidelines a little limpy.

QB Jasiah Williams of Thomas Dale Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

2nd Quarter Highlights

After a pass to Konstantin Sankikov, the Knights had a first down but the refs gave the Knights a bad spot. They routinely had a rough night with spotting the ball and penalties. The Knights overcame however with Chris Tyree continue to pound that ball against the Skyhawks with 30 yards alone on this possession including a 19-yard touchdown run. Tre Mason and Jaden Payoute however outplayed Tyree with 41 total yards on the ground on one possession alone. Things began get a little shaky when Dale fumbled the snap losing eight yards on one drive. Bird then began amassing penalties starting with a block in the back on a punt return and when Bird did get the ball back they were called for holding three straight times totaling 28 yards of penalties on one possession alone. The Knights had the ball just before the half but the Knights again bobbled the snap.

3rd Quarter Highlights

On the very first play of the second half the Knights were called for a false start, the first of two against the Knights on this play alone. Tyree had 3 carries but picked up just 16 yards. Jimmy Hayden was now at quarterback for the Knights and nearly had a pass picked but it was deflected nonetheless. Tre Mason nearly had a touchdown twice in the third quarter but every time Chris Tyree got in his way. Mason had a 47-yard run, Tyree got in the way. Mason had an 18 yard run, Tyree was the only one to stop him... Mason was running wild but it was Payoute with his third touchdown of the night that tied the game once against with 7:10 to go in the third quarter. Dale did their best to break the tie with DeAngelo Gray breaking a half a dozen tackles to get all the way down to the Bird 38 but on the very next play there was a fumbled snap again... This time Dale would not recover, it would be Kobe Livingston of Bird. With Mason carrying for 20 yards and poor tackling on the half of Thomas Dale, the Skyhawks marched 62 yards down field... Ramon Brown, a freshman had two carries of his own totaling 28 yards including a 14-yarder to the endzone. Dale's defense was tiring, Bird's was just getting started holding the Knights to a 3 & out.

4th Quarter Highlights

In the second half the Skyhawks continued to build on their momentum. 29 yards combined from Tre Mason, Jaden Payoute and Chris Barfield as the Skyhawks looked to put this one out of reach of the Knights. With Tre Mason's 14-yard run to the endzone, his first of the night... the Skyhawks had their biggest lead, 32-20. Dale got a big return from Brian Davis but the the Knights couldn't get a first down. On a fourth down pass Randy Hataway nearly picked off the Knights. As it was, with 5:34 to go the Skyhawks got the ball back looking to run out the clock. They nearly did but Dale did get the ball back but a holding call against Dale made it 1st & 23 and on the very next play Dale's pass was intercepted sealing the victory for the Skyhawks.

LC Bird Skyhawks 32, Thomas Dale Knights 20 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 9:38 1Q 13-yard run from Chris Tyree. Garrett Graves PAT. Thomas Dale 7-0 8:40 1Q 78-yard run from Jaden Payoute. Marcos Chavez PAT. Tied 7-7 8:35 1Q 76-yard kick return from DeAngelo Gray. Garrett Graves PAT. Thomas Dale 14-7 3:08 1Q 30-yard run from Jaden Payoute. Marcos Chavez PAT. Tied 14-14 9:13 2Q 11-yard run from Chris Tyree. PAT blocked. Thomas Dale 20-14 7:10 3Q 3-yard run from Jaden Payoute. PAT blocked. Tied 20-20 3:19 3Q 14-yard run from Ramon Brown. PAT no good. LC Bird 26-20 7:39 4Q 14-yard run from Tre Mason. 2-point conversion fails. LC Bird 32-20

Players of the Game

Jaden Payoute of LC Bird Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

For LC Bird you look no further than the Virginia Tech-commit Jaden Payoute. This young man who did not play last week made a big splash for his team. Lined up at quarterback on numerous occasions and scored the first three Skyhawks touchdowns on runs of 78, 30 and 3 yards. When he wasn't scoring touchdowns he was extending plays with his athleticism and doing all he could to push the Skyhawks to a win in the Battle of Chester. Jaden finished with 154 yards on 10 carries, 19 yards passing with 1 completion. On a night when the Thomas Dale defense got pushed around, there is nowhere else to look but offense and a name we know all too well in Chris Tyree. This young man scored the first touchdown of the night for the Knights just as he did last week. In fact, Tyree had two touchdowns on the night on his way to 76 yards rushing on 14 carries and he caught a pass and went 20 yards with that. It is just what we have come to expect from the junior standout.



Chris Tyree of Thomas Dale Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Final Thoughts