Long after Saturday’s Class 6 state semifinal matchup between Freedom and host Westfield had ended and a majority of the spectators had since filed out of the stadium, the visiting Eagles and many of their fans remained on the field.

You see, the Eagles and their faithful supporters that made the trip from Woodbridge to Chantilly had no reason to seek out the warmth of a locker room, a bus, or their vehicles. They had just upended the Bulldogs, 35-28, earning their first-ever trip to the state championship game and snapping Westfield’s much-heralded 37-game winning streak in the process.

Westfield’s last loss before Saturday came on Oct. 7, 2016, when the Bulldogs lost to Briar Woods 35-34.

Parents hugged their victorious sons. In turn, those sons embraced their friends and coaches. Smiles were plentiful.

“To us, [beating Westfield] was our destiny,” Freedom coach Darryl Overton exclaimed proudly. “The path to get here wasn’t easy—there was adversity. But this is awesome.”

Awesome was one way to describe the game’s final 10 minutes.

After Jason Hawkins’s 7-yard touchdown run gave the Eagles (13-1) a 35-14 lead with 9:59 left in the game, things truly looked bleak for the Bulldogs (13-1). But Westfield’s Taylor Morin threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Bizzet Woodley with 7:07 remaining, and then followed that up with a 64-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown that narrowed the gap to seven points with 2:54 remaining.

To make matters worse for Freedom, after going three and out on its ensuing possession, the Eagles had their punt blocked by the Bulldogs’ Eugene Asante, giving Westfield the ball at the Freedom 15-yard line with 1:45 left on the clock.

That’s when the Eagles’ defense took matters into its own hands.

Three straight runs by the Bulldogs—two from Asante sandwiched around a 2-yard scamper by Morin—left them in need of less than a yard on fourth down with 25 seconds remaining. Following a timeout, most everyone in the stadium likely assumed either Asante or Morin would be getting the ball.

They didn’t.

Morin took the shotgun snap and handed it to tight end Joe Clancy, who bulled his way straight ahead. But the Freedom defensive front, led by Temple commit Josh Fuga, met Clancy near the line of scrimmage and denied him—and Westfield—the last-gasp opportunity to play for a fourth consecutive Class 6 state title.

“I can’t take credit for [stopping Clancy],” a smiling Fuga said. “I hit him in the backfield, but he started to slip through my fingertips.”

As for what was going through Fuga’s mind at that point, the 6-foot-3, 301-pound senior didn’t hesitate to share.

“I have faith in my teammates,” he said. “I’m just one guy. I knew my other 10 guys had him.”

It looked for much of the second and third quarters like the Eagles had the Bulldogs right where they wanted them.

After Morin’s 78-yard touchdown reception gave Westfield a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, Freedom responded with a seven-play, 77-yard drive to tie the game at 7 with 9:27 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Quest Powell connected with Umari Hatcher for a 34-yard score down the left sideline to cap the drive, lofting up a back-shoulder throw that Hatcher was able to snag before the Bulldogs’ Saadiq Hinton could even turn around to look for the ball.

On Westfield’s next drive, Kim was swarmed over by a host of Freedom defenders for a 17-yard loss, and the junior remained down after the play. After a lengthy delay, he was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital with an injury to his lower right leg.

Kim’s departure swung the momentum completely in the Eagles’ favor. It started immediately, when sophomore quarterback Jack Shields fumbled his first snap, giving Freedom the ball at the Bulldogs’ 12.

Three plays later, Powell rolled to his right and connected with a leaping Nazir Armstrong for a 7-yard touchdown. Freedom wouldn’t trail again.







