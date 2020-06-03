With uncertainty about the upcoming High School Football season at a high, a group of Virginia High School coaches have decided that enough is enough and they want a seat at the table when the VHSL makes major decisions on the sport.

The new Commonwealth Football Coaches Association was formed to help give that chance and to help bolster the relationship between the VHSL and coaches. "It's something that has been talked about for years," Manchester Head Coach Tom Hall said. "There's always been an association and coaches had a choice. You could either go with the VHSL of you could go with the Virginia High School Coaches Association."

The VHSCA was run by legendary Hampton Crabbers Head Coach Mike Smith - a man with more victories and state titles in football than anyone else in the state's history - for years. But coaches in the Commonwealth were split between the two. The VHSL group gave the coaches a level of insurance and an all-sport pass for VHSL sanctioned sports. "Those associations, you would have your President and your board and they were the ones that made the decision," Hall exclaimed. "Other coaches across the state really had no say. That's something we recognized that we had to change"

Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson and Hall had been talking about getting a Central Region Coaches Association going, but everything changed when COVID reared it's head. "With COVID happening in March, it woke us up," Hall commented.



Brad Bradley of Heritage-Lynchburg is among the coaches helping spearhead the new Commonwealth Football Coaches Association (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Another member of the new association, which aims to have five different regional leaders, is Brad Bradley, the Head Coach of Heritage-Lynchburg. Like Hall, he led his team to a state title in December of 2018. "I think it's something that has been needed in the state of Virginia for a long time," Bradley stated. "It kinda came out of the COVID situation because we have a lot of coaches with more time on their hands than usual. We are all kinda worried about when and if we are going to get with our kids, if we are going to have a season and what kind of season is it going to be."

Above all, they're seeking the betterment of the sport long-term. "It's more about the longevity of our sport in the state of Virginia," Bradley added. "It's more about the representation of coaches in the state of Virginia." The coaches in the '757' at the forefront of the movement are Chris Scott from Oscar Smith and Joe Jones from Ocean Lakes.

"We are not against the VHSL," Bradley exclaimed. "We are by no means trying to take over the VHSL or tell the VHSL what to do. All we want to be able to do is partner with the VHSL and to have an association for coaches, by coaches, but that partners with and works side-by-side with the VHSL."



So many have asked how they can be a part of this movement. Here is an online form to fill out. https://t.co/GX8trQrAdg pic.twitter.com/e0FoMh6OXZ — Commonwealth Football Coaches Association (@CFBCA20) May 29, 2020

These coaches have paid close attention to Virginia's neighboring states and are hoping to generate similar movement. "Seeing some of these other states already having guidelines to go back (to football activities) like West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, all these states have a plan and we haven't had anything. I think that spurred some conversation," Bradley said.

Other aspects that brought on the new association were the upcoming potential rule and realignment changes in the VHSL, which would have monumental impacts on the game in the Commonwealth.

"We would like to have at least one coach that sits at the table when they start making decisions about off-season practice rules they are getting ready to talk about that in the next cycle," Bradley added. "They are getting ready to talk about going from six divisions to four in the state of Virginia, so you are going to take 300 schools and put them into four divisions, but zero coaches are on either one of those committees."

Hall hopes the formation of a football coaches association leads to a change in other sports as well. "We want to be the road-map for other sports," Hall declared. "I firmly believe that other sports need to do the same thing we are doing. Every sport varies. It's your right to have a voice in the decisions made in the sport that we all love."

As of June 2nd, there have been 500 coaches in the state registered and the association has applied for 501(c)(3) status to be classified as a non-profit by the IRS.



Want More Info on the Commonwealth Football Coaches Association?