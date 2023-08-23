VirginiaPreps.com was on hand for a preseason scrimmage in Portsmouth on Friday, August 18, 2023 between the visiting Western Branch Bruins and host I.C. Norcom Greyhounds.

Norcom Head Coach Anthony Hawkins was once an assistant at Western Branch to current Bruins Head Coach Rashad Cook prior to being hired at his alma mater before the 2022 season.

As for the scrimmage, it was mostly a defensive battle. Following a scoreless first half, the Greyhounds managed to come out on top by a count of 13-0, thanks in large part to four takeaways via interceptions. Norcom scored on a passing touchdown from sophomore QB T.J. Grant Jr. to junior receiver Zalen Smith and also on a pick-six from junior DB JoeDee Shelton Jr.



Below, you can check out Photos via Flickr as well as interviews with both Coach Hawkins and Coach Cook.



*** Photo Album via Flickr Here ***



