Scrimmage Report - Western Branch at Norcom (VIDEO)
VirginiaPreps.com was on hand for a preseason scrimmage in Portsmouth on Friday, August 18, 2023 between the visiting Western Branch Bruins and host I.C. Norcom Greyhounds.
Norcom Head Coach Anthony Hawkins was once an assistant at Western Branch to current Bruins Head Coach Rashad Cook prior to being hired at his alma mater before the 2022 season.
As for the scrimmage, it was mostly a defensive battle. Following a scoreless first half, the Greyhounds managed to come out on top by a count of 13-0, thanks in large part to four takeaways via interceptions. Norcom scored on a passing touchdown from sophomore QB T.J. Grant Jr. to junior receiver Zalen Smith and also on a pick-six from junior DB JoeDee Shelton Jr.
Below, you can check out Photos via Flickr as well as interviews with both Coach Hawkins and Coach Cook.
*** Photo Album via Flickr Here ***
Video Interview with Norcom Coach Anthony Hawkins:
Norcom Head Football Coach Anthony Hawkins chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's preseason scrimmage against reigning Region 6A Champ Western Branch.
The Greyhounds, who made it to the regional semifinals with an 8-4 overall record to conclude 2022, open up this season at home against Bay Rivers District foe Grafton on August 25th before another home game with Charles H. Flowers of Maryland.
Video Interview with Western Branch Coach Rashad Cook:
Western Branch Head Football Coach Rashad Cook chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's preseason scrimmage at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth.
The Bruins, who won the Region 6A Championship last season to reach the State Semis for the first time since 2002, play host to Menchville in their home opener on August 24th, then host private school Benedictine.