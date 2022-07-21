Scouting video: Dennis Parker showcases his potential
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Richmond (Va.) John Marshall senior forward Dennis Parker played a variety of roles in helping Team Loaded VA reach the title game of the adidas 3SSB championships.
The Wolfpack Central was able to watch Parker in three games, including a big battle against Team Loaded NC on July 7. Parker played in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Parker helped Team Loaded VA rally past Team Loaded NC 66-58 in overtime for the win. Parker, who NC State has offered, is likely not going to sign during the November signing period this fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news