Chase Roberts is a sophomore, he is a member of the Class of 2025, a class expected to be one of the most talented to come through the state of Virginia. At this moment in time Chase is a name not known in the region but he is hard at work to change that. Chase like every player, like every teen, like every person that walks this globe has dreams and his dreams center around football and service to country.

Chase family has a background in both and that has always been front and center in his life.

In terms of football his farther Steve Roberts played tight end at Virginia Tech, played for the old arena football team here in town, Richmond Speed and has coached at the youth and high school level. In addition to Chase, he has another son who is coming up through the Mills Godwin program who is also a QB.

Like most siblings, these two feed off their competitive nature be it sports or board games. Both competitive to the very end, neither wants to lose and when they are not challenging one another, they are working together to make one another better.

In terms of service to country, Chase' grandfather Rod Roberts was a marine who served in Vietnam and his uncle, Dave Roberts was also a marine who served in the Person Gulf War.

Chase has two dreams, two loves and they are football and service to country. At Mills Godwin he could only follow one of those dreams, at JR Tucker he can pursue both with Tucker's Marine ROTC program. While just a sophomore, Chase is thinking big picture for his future.

This off-season Chase has been hard at work, building towards his future as QB of the JR Tucker Tigers.

He spends weekends with receivers to build chemistry.

He is attending every 'Spring Ball' session which is a rotation during the week of work on the field, weight room and film study. He and new Tigers coach Brice Fritts attended a clinic with Coach Tony Elliott of UVA where the two had a chance to bond given both are new to the Tigers program and both will be instrumental to the foundation being built which will help not just this season but in the seasons ahead.

Coach Fritts loves what he sees in Chase thus far as a leader with the postive attitude that Coach Fritts has preached since arriving to Tucker. "He has really embedded himself in our culture and bought. The players turn to him, he has been a great leader so far."

The leadership qualities are there but Chase has work to do to get better for his final two seasons at the high school level. Working on mechanics and decision making are two areas of improvement for the young man according to Coach Fritts but he sees a lot of potential and "a very high ceiling" for this young man.

"He's one of those kids you wish you had 50 of. He's always looking to get better and bring those around him up which is important with our team".

Chase is excited to be a part of the Tigers program, that "underdog, sleeping giant role". So many he feels count them out and he feels with the way his teammates are buying in, they will surprise more than a few.

In Mills Godwin and Tucker, Chase sees a similar quality, "fear no one". That mentality can take a player and a team far. Already Chase is looking forward to battling with his former team, Mills Godwin for which he has a ton of friends still playing for. Then of course there is the Cat Bowl with Hermitage, a team Tucker has not beaten since 2000.

And the high regard Coach Fritts has for Chase is reciprocal. In Fritts, Chase loves the energy he exudes, the time he puts in, the opportunity given to him and the encouragement he gives every Tiger. "He is helping us all believe in the program"